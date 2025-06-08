Back to School 2025

The countdown is on! Next week, students across Berkeley County will trade in their beach days for backpacks as the 2025-26 school year kicks off.

Whether it’s buying those final supplies, resetting routines, or savoring the last days of summer, families are gearing up for the return to class.





Six schools serve the Daniel Island and Cainhoy Peninsula area: Daniel Island School, Cainhoy Elementary, the three Philip Simmons schools, and Bishop England High School.

Berkeley County schools begin Wednesday, Aug. 13, while Bishop England High School starts Thursday, Aug. 14.

To help families prepare, The Daniel Island News checked in with each school’s principal to find out what’s new – from staff changes to fresh programs and initiatives. Read on for everything you need to know before the first bell rings.

DANIEL ISLAND SCHOOL

With summer winding down, Daniel Island School is gearing up for another exciting school year – one that promises fresh faces, enhanced communication tools, and a continued focus on community.

“Families will be glad to hear that some things are staying consistent, while a few key updates will help enhance communication, safety, and student experience,” DIS Principal Laura Blanchard said.

The school day schedule remains unchanged, with the first bell at 7:45 a.m. and students able to arrive as early as 7:15 a.m. Elementary students will gather in designated areas, while middle schoolers report directly to class.

Clubs and extracurricular activities will also continue to thrive on designated days, offering students a chance to explore interests beyond the classroom. “These provide wonderful enrichment opportunities,” Blanchard said.

Over the summer, DIS underwent several behind-the-scenes improvements. The school’s public address system received a full upgrade to ensure clear, reliable building-wide communication. The custodial team also worked hard to refresh the facility to ensure a welcoming, polished environment for the first day.

Teachers are also preparing for the implementation of South Carolina’s new state math standards. “Our teachers began preparing for this transition last year by unpacking the standards and working collaboratively to develop a comprehensive scope and sequence,” Blanchard said. “This careful planning ensures that instruction is aligned, focused, and ready to meet the needs of all students.”

The school will kick off the year with a series of welcome events designed to help students and their families feel prepared and supported. Highlights include:

Kindergarten Roundup: Saturday, Aug. 9. This PTA-sponsored event at the DIS garden helps the school’s youngest learners feel connected and confident before the first day.

Meet the Teacher: Monday, Aug. 11. Families will visit classrooms, meet staff, and drop off supplies during staggered time slots by grade level. Kindergarten and first grade: 3-3:45 p.m.; second, third, fifth, and eighth grades: 4-4:45 p.m.; fourth, sixth, and seventh grades: 5-5:45 p.m.

Curriculum Night: Aug. 25 and 26. This event offers parents an in-depth look at learning expectations and classroom routines.

The PTA will also host a coffee gathering for parents after drop-off on the first day – “a great chance to connect with other families and get involved,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard said DIS is fully staffed and excited to welcome several new educators, including Mackenzie Foster (Grade 3), Elizabeth Rainey and Nicole Braun (Grade 4), and Veronica Steele, who will lead the cross-categorical classroom. Peggy Kirkland also joins as the new cafeteria manager.

Principal Blanchard emphasized that her main goals remain grounded in building a supportive school culture. “We are deeply committed to helping each student reach their full potential – not just in the classroom, but as individuals who are confident, compassionate, and resilient.”

Her advice for students?

“Come prepared, stay engaged, and treat others the way you want to be treated. How you show up each day truly matters. Take pride in the small, daily choices that build a strong, supportive school community. Soar Ospreys!”

BISHOP ENGLAND HIGH SCHOOL

As Bishop England High School prepares to welcome students back on Thursday, Aug. 14, for the first day of the 2025-26 school year, President Patrick Finneran says the school is entering the year with strong momentum and some exciting changes.

“Over the past two years, Bishop England has added several new courses to meet the needs of our students,” Finneran said.

New offerings include AP Computer Science Principles, AP Physics, AP Statistics, Anatomy and Physiology, Stagecraft and Design, Principles of Engineering, Theology of the Body, and America at War.

“These courses help diversify the options and needs of our students as they prepare for post-high school success,” he said.

The academic schedule will continue to include the flex period model alongside traditional seven-period days. Students can also look forward to a wide range of extracurricular opportunities, with more than 40 clubs and 23 varsity athletic teams offered again this year.

Before classes officially begin, here are some dates to remember:

Orientation for freshmen and sophomores: Monday, Aug. 11.

Orientation for juniors and seniors: Tuesday, Aug. 12.

Day of Mercy and Freshman Retreat: Wednesday, Aug. 13. This is a signature event that reflects Bishop England’s commitment to service and spiritual growth.

“Students in grades 10 through 12 will spend the day serving the community,” Finneran said.

Two special events will follow later in the month:

Bless the Bishops: Wednesday, Aug. 20, 6 p.m., hosted by the athletic department

Parent Visitation Night: Wednesday, Aug. 27, 6 p.m.

“Bishop England High School’s main priority continues to be the development of the whole child: body, mind, and soul,” Finneran said. “Our goal is to prepare our students for college, the workforce, and Heaven.”

The school is fully staffed for the year. New faculty includes Carly Dougherty in the Math Department and Dr. Gisele Losier in World Languages. Administrative changes include Matt Parry stepping into expanded curriculum responsibilities following the retirement of longtime Academic Dean Nancy Heath, and Caitlin Morris taking over as director of counseling.

As for what he’s learned as an educational leader, Finneran said, “It takes a team of people to prepare for the upcoming school year. It is my job to support them.”

His advice to students heading into the first day?

“Enjoy the last few days of summer, and remember that school is an opportunity for you to improve and grow.”

PHILIP SIMMONS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

As the 2025-26 school year approaches, Philip Simmons Elementary School is embracing growth, collaboration, and creativity – starting with a few key changes designed to improve the experience for students, staff, and families.

Principal Michael Huff shared that while start and dismissal times will remain the same, families will notice improved morning logistics.

“We will now run a double car rider line to help ease congestion, and all golf carts will be required to go through the car line instead of entering from the side of the building,” he said.

A major shift this year involves the full transition of fifth grade to the elementary side of campus. “This shift will allow for greater collaboration across grade levels and ensure a more cohesive elementary experience for our students,” Huff explained.

Academically, third through fifth grade students will be introduced to a new Core Content team teaching model. “Students will receive instruction from one teacher for ELA and another for math and either science or social studies,” Huff said. “This creates opportunities for deeper content knowledge and stronger teacher-student relationships.”

To further enhance instruction, the school has partnered with ArtsNow to provide professional development focused on integrating the arts into all subjects. “We’re proud to partner with ArtsNow to enhance creativity, engagement, and cross-curricular learning in all classrooms,” Huff said.

The school is also gearing up for several back-to-school events to welcome students and families:

Kindergarten Pops in the Park: Monday, Aug. 4, at 6 p.m.

Meet the Teacher: Monday, Aug. 11, from 5-7 p.m.

PTA Welcome Back Picnic: Thursday, Aug. 28, from 5-7 p.m.

Huff said his top priorities this year are focused on student engagement, strong instruction, and fostering a positive school culture. “We want every student at Philip Simmons Elementary to feel seen, heard, and loved, but also challenged to be their best,” he said. “Whether it’s mastering foundational skills, collaborating with peers, or exploring their creativity, we hope our students grow not just academically, but also socially and emotionally.”

The school is fully staffed for the upcoming year and welcomes several new hires, including new teachers across first, fourth, and fifth grades, as well as additions in P.E., special education, and resource roles.

Reflecting on his leadership journey, Huff shared an insight that helps guide each new school year.

“One surprising lesson I’ve learned as a principal is just how powerful small moments can be,” he said. “A quick check-in, a smile at morning drop-off, or a high-five in the hallway can completely shift a child’s day, and often mine too.”

To his students, Huff offered words of encouragement: “Come with a positive attitude, an open mind, and a willingness to try your best. The first day is a fresh start… and remember, everyone is cheering you on. You’ve got this!”

PHILIP SIMMONS MIDDLE SCHOOL

Philip Simmons Middle School is heading into a milestone year with big changes and even bigger goals.

“This will be our 10th year in operation, so we will be celebrating the milestone throughout the year,” said Principal Charla Groves. “This will also be our first year with just grades 6-8 as the district restructured our grade band structure. Fifth grade students will now attend Philip Simmons Elementary School.”

The 2025-26 school year officially kicks off on Wednesday, Aug. 13. Other important dates include:

Meet the Teacher night: Monday, Aug. 11, 5-7 p.m. Families are invited to the school with staggered times based on last names. Those with last names M–Z should arrive from 5-6 p.m., while those with last names A–L are scheduled for 6-7 p.m.

Groves encouraged students to come prepared. “Students are encouraged to print their schedules from PowerSchool to bring to Meet the Teacher.”

As the school moves into this celebratory year, its focus is squarely on student success.

“This year, all BCSD schools’ focus will be ‘Accelerating Achievement for All,’” Groves said. “We will ensure continued growth in student achievement with a school-wide focus on data-driven instruction, including weekly data analysis and planning meetings and strengthened Multi-Tiered System of Supports for students.”

Staffing is strong at PSM, and several new faces are joining the Iron Horse team. “We are fully staffed with teachers and are excited to welcome the following individuals to the PSM family,” Groves said. The new hires include: Kamelio Johnson, assistant principal; Evan Haight, band director; Colleen Martin, resource teacher; Kathy Frink, eighth grade ELA and science; Connie Finkelstein, eighth grade social studies; Renee Howell, learning lab and yearbook teacher.

For Groves, preparing for a new school year comes with a valuable mindset: flexibility. “While not necessarily surprising, I learned long ago to be flexible and expect the unexpected,” she said. “I remind myself every year to be ready for anything and communicate, communicate, communicate.”

As students gear up for their return to class, Groves offered a few practical tips to start the year off right. “Get organized early. Pack your backpack the night before with all your supplies,” she advised. “Be open and friendly! Smile, say hello, and introduce yourself. Everyone’s nervous on the first day, even if they don’t show it.”

She also encouraged students to speak up. “Ask questions. Don’t be afraid to ask for help if you get lost or don’t understand something in class. Teachers are here to support you.”

Most importantly, Groves wants students to approach the year with optimism. “Believe in yourself. This is a fresh start. You’re capable of more than you think, and with the right mindset, this can be your best year yet.”

PHILIP SIMMONS HIGH SCHOOL

As students at Philip Simmons High School gear up for the new school year, they’ll be welcomed by a new face at the helm.

LaTanya Butler, the school’s new principal, is bringing over a decade of leadership experience and a heart for high school education to the Iron Horse community.

“I have always loved high school,” Butler said. “I began my administrative career at Goose Creek High School in 2014. There I fell in love with the role of school administration because I was able to help students discover creative avenues to reaching their goals.”

Butler said she is passionate about supporting students through both academic and personal challenges.

“I love to work with families through difficult times and help them find both personal and academic solutions for their students. High school has always been my passion because I love being able to see students through to the final steps of their education,” she said.

Butler will be taking over former Principal Chris Buchholz’s position, who has led PSH since 2020. Joining her on the administrative team this year is a new assistant principal, Kory Dollinger, who is replacing former assistant principal Michael Wilkerson. With the leadership team in place, Butler said her goal this year is to refine and strengthen the already strong foundation at PSHS.

“This is a great school, and no major changes are needed,” she said. “As an admin team we have been looking for those subtle changes that we can implement that will improve on the great work that has been taking place, but there won’t be many major changes this school year.”

Among the areas Butler hopes to improve are parent communication and professional learning community protocols in end-of-course subjects.

“Hearing from some parents and students, I would like to improve our parent communication,” she said. “Though PSH seems to have highly engaged stakeholders, I would like to work to build upon the strong foundation that has been laid. I hope to work with our parent and student stakeholder groups to increase the pride and school spirit of PSH.”

Academically, Butler wants to ensure students continue to thrive in the classroom and that teachers feel supported and empowered.

“I believe working to improve the consistency of our professional learning communities will strengthen our already strong academic foundation,” she said. “I am excited to also listen to teachers and students about other programs that we can bring to the PSH community to enhance our student experiences.”

Butler noted that the school is fully staffed in all certified teaching positions, adding that it’s a strong start to the academic year.

As a leader, she brings both professional expertise and deep personal care for her school community.

“I believe every child is entitled to a quality education,” she said. “I hold each teacher to the standard that I expect for my own three children, and I lead with the heart of a mother and a professional educator.”

To the students, Butler offers a message of encouragement: “Strive for your best… not perfection! My hope for each student at PSH is for you to be your best, and that is enough! I am so excited to serve each and every one of you this year.”

CAINHOY ELEMENTARY

Cainhoy Elementary School is gearing up for the 2025-26 school year with a familiar face in a new leadership role.

Cynthia Bise, a 31-year veteran of the Berkeley County School District, has been appointed as interim principal, and she’s ready to lead the school into its next chapter.

“I was assigned by the district due to my various roles I have held throughout my 31 years in BCSD,” Bise said. “I’m most excited to return to Cainhoy in a principal role. I’m eager to continue the academic growth that has been seen at the school and to bring some new, fresh ideas that will lead our elementary children to be highly competitive beyond their years at Cainhoy. We may be little, but our Tigers can compete with anyone.”

Though Bise stepped into the role in late summer, her vision is already forming.

“We have some big ideas for our students, and we can’t wait to get input from all stakeholders,” she said. “We are changing some daily routines within the school that will allow more time for reading, math, small groups, and focusing on individual needs.”

While no major initiatives have been officially announced yet, the school day schedule remains consistent with last year.

Arrival and dismissal times will stay the same, following district guidelines. Another important date:

Open House: Monday, Aug. 11, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Cainhoy families will have a chance to meet the new principal and their teacher.

As Bise steps into this new leadership role, her top priority is clear: supporting the success and well-being of Cainhoy students.

“My main priority is to do what is best for the students of Cainhoy by creating a future they dare to imagine and to make positive differences in their lives,” she said.

“We will continue to reach for academic gains, and we also plan to offer them more opportunities that extend beyond the classroom. We want them to be excited to get up each morning and come to school each day!”

The school is expected to be fully staffed by the time students return, and Bise is optimistic about the team of new educators joining the Cainhoy community.

“We are excited for our new hires because they too will bring new ideas and inspiration to CHES,” she said.

Bise is no stranger to the Cainhoy community. She previously served as a reading coach at Cainhoy Elementary/Middle and brings both professional experience and a personal commitment as a parent.

“My first passion has always been children,” she said. “Just as I trust Berkeley County schools to ignite a passion for learning in my own son, I hope to do the same with the children of the Cainhoy community.”

As students prepare to head back to school, Bise offers a joyful message to start the year on a high note. “Be ready to dance, sing, and love coming to school each day!”