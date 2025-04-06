Bait your hook and reel in the fun

Grab your rods, reel in your kids, and get ready for the 14th Annual Danziger Cup Kids Fishing Tournament, casting off once again at Smythe Park Lake on Daniel Island.

Set for Saturday, June 14, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m., this cherished community tradition promises smiles and some serious fish tales, rain or shine.

Open to children ages 4 to 15 who live or have family working on Daniel Island, the Danziger Cup is more than a fishing competition – it’s a celebration of community, family, and outdoor adventure.

“The Danziger Cup brings families together in the great outdoors, bonding and sharing the experience of a child’s ‘first catch,’ or not,” said Fred Danziger, tournament founder and longtime Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club member. “Putting digital devices aside and spending quality family time together, this is one of the island’s most anticipated events.”

It started back in 2011, when Danziger and club founder Ron Silverman pitched the idea of a kids’ fishing tournament after an attempt to start a school fishing club fizzled.

“The lightbulb was lit,” Danziger recalled. “I went back to the Daniel Island Inshore Fishing Club with the idea, and the members were unanimously on board. Fourteen years later, here we are.”

And how it’s grown.

“In 2011, we had 35 registered anglers,” Danziger said. “Last year, we had 172 anglers and raised $15,000 for the South Carolina Aquarium’s Good Catch program,” which educates consumers on how to identify local, sustainable seafood and to ensure it’s accessible to everyone in the community.

This year’s tournament boasts awards for the longest largemouth bass, panfish, and mullet in two age divisions, plus prizes for the longest mystery fish and any tagged fish caught.

The top honor, the Grand Champion Award, goes to the angler who lands the longest eligible fish overall, earning a half-day fishing trip with Daniel Island News fishing columnist Captain Greg Peralta.

The event also falls on Father’s Day weekend, a choice Danziger said was a no-brainer. “Father’s Day is on Sunday, and dads certainly deserve their day. And Saturday, well, that’s family day. What a weekend celebration for the community – easy to remember, plan, and look forward to.”

Pre-registration is encouraged. It’s $5 per angler, and the first 150 registrants will receive a special goodie bag.

On-site registration opens at 7:30 a.m. and is $10 per angler.

Don’t forget to bring your lucky hat and your red ticket for the raffle.

“This year, attendees can expect to be wowed with the quantity and quality of awards, prizes, and raffle items,” Danziger said.

As for Danziger’s favorite memory?

“No single moment, just all the smiles when kids hook the big one. Oh, and there was one year an angler hooked an alligator. That was fun.”

To pre-register for the Danziger Cup, visit danielislandfishingclub.com/signup and reel in your spot.