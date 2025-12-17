Baked cookies, beard-tugging, and brandy

If you think Santa’s biggest challenge is squeezing down chimneys, think again.

According to the jolly man who’s been spotted all over the Lowcountry this season, the real magic (and mayhem) of being Santa Claus happens long before Christmas Eve.

From beard-tugging toddlers to gluten-free cookie mandates, Santa’s life is equal parts enchantment and chaos.

This particular Santa, known the rest of the year as local resident Jon Tirpak, speaks in character with the ease of someone who’s spent a lifetime in the red suit – literally.

“I’ve worn this red suit for centuries! It’s been patched, tailored, and enchanted more times than I can count,” Santa said, noting that Mrs. Claus “manages the trendy updates,” like the North Pole’s own fashion director.

But even a timeless icon evolves. “Over the years, being Santa has changed from handwritten letters and chimney visits to emails, apps, and GPS-guided sleigh rides,” he said. Though the modern world may influence logistics, tradition still tugs at his heart. “Bringing the joy of our Savior’s birth has never changed.”

Of course, some things never change, especially curious children. He’s heard requests for everything from dinosaurs to trips to Mars to a brand-new baby brother. And when little ones test whether he’s the “real” Santa, he welcomes the challenge. “I let them tug! My beard is as real as the snow at the North Pole.”

If that’s not proof enough, he flashed his newest credential. “The State of South Carolina DMV just issued my Sleigh Driver's License – it’s even laminated!”

Modern Santa life brings another complication: phones everywhere. But Santa takes it in stride. “With the help of my social media elf, F.B. Real, anyone is free to take a picture of yours truly!”

His real problem isn’t the technology, though; it’s all that gluten and dairy.

“My Chief Financial Elf advises a contract for my corporate clients to pay me residuals when I have to eat gluten-free cookies on the table. Which reminds me, my Physician Elf, Doc Humorous, informed me recently that not only should I avoid gluten, but also skip milk,” Santa huffed. “Moms, instead of milk, how about a couple of fingers of brandy? Don’t worry, I have a driver named Rudolph!”

By December, his schedule becomes a blizzard of activity. “Mornings are for toy inspections, afternoons for sleigh test flights, evenings for gluten-free cookie taste tests, and nights for checking the Naughty and Nice List twice.” And if you’re wondering – yes, Daniel Island is looking good this year.