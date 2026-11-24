Daniel Island’s newest bakery is bringing a taste of Germany to the island, with fresh artisan breads inspired by the baker’s own memories of home.

After moving to Daniel Island from Germany three years ago, Olga Kraft and her family experienced plenty of changes and culture shocks. But one thing Kraft missed most was fresh

bread.

Although her background is in accounting rather than baking, Kraft began experimenting with a sourdough starter and different bread recipes in an effort to recreate the fresh, natural bread she knew and loved from home. She began sharing her loaves with friends and neighbors, who encouraged her to lean into her newfound baking talent.

“I realized that we have on every corner a bakery in Germany, and we don't have something like this here,” Kraft said.

That encouragement led Kraft to open Kraft and Krust in August. The bakery’s name is a play on her last name, “Kraft,” and the wonderful crust found on her artisan breads.

Customers can choose from a variety of loaves, including classic sourdough, seeded bread, and rye bread. Kraft has also been taking suggestions from customers and experimenting with seasonal creations, incorporating flavors such as olives and cinnamon.

“I try to do seasonal flavors. I'm working now on some pumpkin breads, pumpkin spice breads, and for Christmas I also have some ideas,” she said.

While the “Kraft classic” signature sourdough has become a customer favorite, Kraft says she personally loves the rye loaves.

“We have lots of rye bread in Germany. This is what's absolutely not common here,” she said.

The bakery is also introducing Daniel Island families to another German staple – pretzel sticks, traditionally known as German Laugenstangen. The savory treats have quickly become a favorite among kids.

Just a couple of months after opening, Kraft said she has been amazed by the support she and her shop have received from the Daniel Island community.

“It's incredible. The community supports me everywhere. They are coming, selling me out every day,” she said. “All the small businesses around me are coming and supporting me too, I couldn't be happier.”

For now, Kraft is handling all of the baking herself without any additional employees. She hopes to eventually expand the menu beyond bread, potentially adding chocolate chip cookies and other sweet pastries. But first, she wants to perfect the recipes.