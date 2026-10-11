Ball could start rolling on plans for North Island Tract park by end of year

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Berkeley County staff hope to recommend a design firm for the 115-acre waterfront parcel known as the North Island Tract by the end of the year.

The land, which lines the west side of Daniel Island along the Cooper River, is slated to become a public park, but the details of what the greenspace will include and look like exactly have yet to be decided.

In an email on Nov. 9, Berkeley County public information officer Taylor James said that once a recommendation to hire a design firm is approved by Berkeley County Council, public meetings will be scheduled to gather input on the parcel.

The area of the future park, which sits behind the Talison Row apartment complex at the end of Seven Farms Road, offers views of the Ravenel Bridge as well as access to the Cooper River. The design stage, which has a budget of 500,000, is the first of many phases in revamping the tract, which includes 56 acres of saltwater wetlands and 15 acres of freshwater wetlands.

The South Carolina Ports Authority put the land up for sale in 2020, stating in a press release that it had "worked in recent years to sell real estate that does not support or house port operations."

Over the years, the site was eyed as a place for a possible cargo terminal, housing developments, or dock construction, but in 2024, Berkeley County purchased the property for $4 million to preserve it as a public waterfront park.

The purchase was funded by revenue from the county's one-cent sales tax, state conservation funds, and the Daniel Island Property Owners' Association.

Tory Sullivan, a member of the county's Conservation and Greenbelt Advisory Commission, said the park will be held under a conservation easement and stewarded by the county.

Viewed from the road, it’s difficult to see the potential for the site, Sullivan said. A casual observer may only see trees and shrubs with no formal trails for exploring further. But when it’s opened, Sullivan expects the park will have much more to offer.

He said the site is also historically significant, with a parcel of land and small military redoubt where the British built fortifications during the Revolutionary War.

“There is an important Revolutionary War history there and beautiful trees, and it’s a beautiful open space area,” Sullivan said.

Amenity ideas for the park have ranged from trails to a possible boardwalk, pier, and fishing docks. Officials said the park is not intended to include recreational facilities like ballparks and fields but rather a low-impact opportunity for the public to enjoy the natural aspects of the property.

Berkeley County’s budget for the 2026-2027 fiscal year, which began July 1, includes $3.5 million for greenspace improvements.

Tell us what you’d like to see in the park, and what concerns you have about the development of the area, by answering the online survey. What amenities are most important to you? Do you have any concerns about the development of the property? Do you think the park is the best use of this property?