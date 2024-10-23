Ballot selfies are illegal in SC

A picture may be worth a thousand words, but in South Carolina, taking that photo could lead to a fine or even jail time.

As election season approaches, many voters are eager to showcase their civic duty on social media.

However, across 22 states, taking ballot selfies – photos with completed ballots or any photo during the voting process – is restricted or illegal.

These laws are rooted in concerns about potential vote-buying and the integrity of the electoral process.

According to the nonprofit political encyclopedia Ballotpedia, South Carolina is one of the 22 states where ballot selfies are prohibited. Under South Carolina law, allowing your ballot to be seen by another person is classified as a misdemeanor. This law applies to both in-person and mail-in voting, with violators facing fines of up to $100 or imprisonment for up to a year.

Rosie Brown, Berkeley County director of voters registration and elections, explained the rationale behind the law.

“Taking a photograph of your own ballot has always been illegal in South Carolina,” she said. “The concern is that someone could take a picture of their ballot and show it to a candidate, which could suggest that the candidate is paying for votes. That’s just not cool.”

While pictures of the ballot itself are strictly prohibited, voters can take photos in limited context. Sydni Bain, the voter outreach education coordinator for the South Carolina Election Commission, said that voters can take pictures before voting, but only until they reach the check-in area.

“Pretty quickly, like as soon as you get through the doors, you’re hitting that check-in station,” Bain said. “That’s when we’re encouraging people to put their phones away.”

Once voters enter the polling location, they are prohibited from using any electronic devices that can capture images or videos. Poll workers are tasked with ensuring compliance, often reminding voters to turn off their devices or even asking them to leave if they refuse.

“We just don’t want any of the voting process being interfered with,” Bain said. “Taking a picture of your ballot and posting it on social media could create conflict, so we really urge voters not to do that.”

The ban on ballot selfies raises questions about free speech rights under the First Amendment. Some states argue that prohibiting ballot selfies restricts legitimate political expression, while others are concerned that allowing ballot selfies could facilitate vote-buying and voter coercion.

In a notable case, the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals invalidated New Hampshire’s ban on ballot selfies, ruling it unconstitutional. The court noted that the state could not prove specific instances of vote-buying linked to ballot selfies and found that the law suppressed a significant amount of political speech.

Despite these restrictions, voters in South Carolina can still engage on social media without breaking the law. Taking pictures outside polling locations, posing next to “Vote Here” signs, or snapping selfies with “I Voted” stickers are all acceptable.

“There are plenty of ways to show your civic pride without jeopardizing the integrity of your vote,” Brown said.