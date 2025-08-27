Bar patron says gun pulled on him in restaurant parking lot

The following incidents were taken from the City of Charleston Police Department’s crime reports within Patrol Team 5, which covers Daniel Island, Clements Ferry Road, and parts of Cainhoy, between Aug. 1-16.

THEFT OF MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS

On Aug. 5, a Michigan license plate was reported stolen during the overnight hours from a hotel parking lot on Fairchild Street. Security cameras were not in the immediate area of the theft.

Police said there were no Flock camera hits in the Lowcountry area, indicating the stolen plate had been used on another vehicle.

THEFT OF BUILDING MATERIALS

Team 5 responded to Oak Bluff Avenue off Clements Ferry Road on Aug. 7, in reference to a theft. At a construction site, a white exterior door had been delivered to the address and was stored at the property, uninstalled.

A manager for the builder noticed that the door was missing and notified police.

There were no surveillance cameras on the property, and police have no suspects at this time.

THEFT FROM A MOTOR VEHICLE

On Aug. 8, an officer responded to Charleston Regional Parkway to investigate a theft from a motor vehicle.

The complainant stated that he had left his van unlocked during a lunch break. Inside the vehicle, a handgun was left under a sweater. When the complainant returned to the van, the sweater was found on the floor and the gun was missing.

Camera footage revealed a suspect reached into the vehicle and put the firearm into his waistband. Fingerprints were taken from the vehicle, and an investigation is underway.

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Team 5 was called to a restaurant on Island Park Drive on Aug. 12, in reference to a disturbance involving a firearm. A patron in the bar area approached another customer to compliment his clothing. He said he detected the odor of marijuana and asked if he could have some.

The man became agitated and then told the victim, “I’ve got something for you in my car.” Both men left the restaurant and walked toward the suspect’s car. There, he pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the complainant’s face. After making the threatening gesture, he put the gun in his waistband.

The complainant stated that he began to walk toward his vehicle to get his own handgun, and the suspect came up from behind him, put him in a headlock, and tackled him to the ground. He stated that he blacked out from the assault, and when he woke up, the suspect and his vehicle were gone. The restaurant is turning over interior video footage and information captured on the credit card transaction.

TRAFFIC ARREST

A patrol officer conducted a traffic stop after observing a red pickup truck that failed to stop after exiting a gas station parking lot, then accelerated rapidly, and changed lanes without signaling. The stop was made on Reflectance Drive on Aug. 16. A license check indicated that the driver’s ID card was for identification purposes only, the truck was unregistered, and there was no proof of insurance. The driver was issued five citations and arrested, and the vehicle was towed.