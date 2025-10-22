The Bark is Back

If happiness had a sound, it would probably be a 100 dogs barking at once.

That’s the soundtrack you’ll hear on Saturday, Nov. 1, when Daniel Island’s Bark in the Park returns for its fifth year of paw prints, prizes, and pure joy.

Hosted by The Daniel Island News, this free, family-friendly festival transforms Waterfront Park into a playground for pups and their people, with food, music, contests, and paw-some spirit that make it one of the island’s most beloved fall traditions.

“It’s one of the best Saturday mornings of the year,” Daniel Island News associate publisher Patrick Villegas said. “It's a great day to walk off that Halloween candy from the night before, stroll down to Waterfront Park, and enjoy all the different dog contests with your furry friends while supporting a great cause.”

FUN MEETS FUR-EVER HOMES

Behind all the tail wags and tennis balls, Bark in the Park is an event that aims to make a real difference. Proceeds from the festival will support the Charleston Animal Society and the Charleston Animal Society-Berkeley Campus, which care for thousands of animals across the Lowcountry.

“This event provides us with an opportunity to reach out to the Daniel Island community, the city of Charleston, and Berkeley County residents,” said Joe Elmore, president of Charleston Animal Society. “Bark in the Park provides critical funds, adoption, and volunteer opportunities to help with the lifesaving care of animals. Every dollar is critical to the care of animals.”

Attendees looking to add a new member to the family will find plenty of wagging tails at Adoption Row, sponsored by Portside Vet Hospital. Dogs from the Charleston Animal Society and other local rescues will be onsite, ready for meet-and-greets, cuddles, and, hopefully, forever homes.

“This is a dire time of year with immense overcapacity challenges,” Elmore said. “Please make room for one more in your hearts and in your homes to save our community’s animals.”

DOGGY GAMES, DEMOS, AND YOGA!

Whether your pup loves to show off or just soak up attention, there’s something for every personality at this year’s festival.



A live DJ will keep tails wagging and spirits high with music and games for all ages, while special guest Charlie T. RiverDog roams the park, ready for photos, high-fives, and a few belly rubs of his own.

Fan-favorite contests return, including Best Trick, Best Costume on the Runway, and the iconic Dog-Owner Lookalike contest. Expect plenty of giggles and applause as dogs parade through in post-Halloween costumes, perform their goofiest tricks, or strike poses next to their human doppelgängers.

Another can’t-miss moment is the K-9 demonstration, where local law enforcement dogs will showcase their sharp skills and discipline in a crowd-thrilling display. And for the zen pups, doggy yoga is back by popular demand. The waterfront lawn becomes a place to stretch, breathe, and bond with your dog under the autumn sun.

LOCAL FLAVOR

If you’re more into browsing than barking, the festival will feature a wide range of local vendors, many catering to pets, but plenty for their humans, too.

From nail trims and grooming advice, from Michaels Barkery, to doggy treats, accessories, and wellness tips, the event is a showcase of local talent and community entrepreneurship. Crescent Care Vet will host a photo booth for those all-important puppy selfies, and food vendors will be serving up plenty of snacks and drinks to keep everyone fueled.

PAWS FOR A PURPOSE

For the fifth year in a row, the Daniel Island Community Fund returns as the event’s presenting sponsor, ensuring Bark in the Park remains a free and inclusive experience for all.

“The Daniel Island Community Fund is proud to support events like Bark in the Park that bring our community together while benefiting local nonprofits,” said Danielle Stix, associate community manager for the Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association.

“Here on Daniel Island, we truly love our pets, and it shows. With over 25 miles of trails, dog stations, and pet water bowls around every corner, it’s clear this is a place where pets are just as welcome as their people."

Stix added, "For those furry friends still waiting to be adopted, we want them to feel safe, loved, and cared for until they find their forever homes. Bark in the Park is such a wonderful reminder of this and truly makes this island community so special.”

Don’t miss the magic of Bark in the Park – grab the leash, rally the family, and get ready for a feel-good day that celebrates the best kind of companions.

If it’s raining cats and dogs, the event will be rescheduled for Sunday, Nov. 2.

EVENT DETAILS

When: Saturday, Nov. 1, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: Waterfront Park, River Landing Drive, Daniel Island

Cost: Free!

Hosted by: The Daniel Island News

Benefiting: Charleston Animal Society & Charleston Animal Society-Berkeley Campus

2025 BARK IN THE PARK SPONSORS

Presenting Sponsor

Daniel Island Community Fund

Gold Sponsor

Daniel Island Animal Hospital

Silver Sponsors

Home Telecom

Pet Rest Cemetery & Cremation Service

Crescent Care Veterinary Clinic

Bronze Sponsors

Michaels Barkery

New York Life