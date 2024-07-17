Bark in the Park returning!

Calling all pups, pooches, and pals! Grab your humans and get ready for Daniel Island’s Fourth Annual Bark in the Park festival.

Waterfront Park on River Landing Drive will transform into a doggy paradise on Saturday, Nov. 2, beginning at 10 a.m.

Hosted by The Daniel Island News, Associate Publisher Patrick Villegas said this year will be bigger and better than ever.

“We absolutely anticipate a bigger crowd this year,” Villegas said. “Last year’s crowd was phenomenal. With us starting on the first weekend of November, we hope to really get a good crowd of folks enjoying the fall weather, gearing up for the holidays.”

Attendees can look forward to a day packed with entertainment, pet vendors, and contests. The free event includes crowd favorites from previous years, such as dog trick contests, a dog owner look-alike contest, best-dressed dog competitions, and the return of doggy yoga.

“I cannot wait to do doggy yoga again this year!” said Amanda Hardwick, owner and instructor of Twisted Yoga. “(At last year’s event,) at first, the dogs were rambunctious, but by the end of the yoga class, every single dog was calm, well-mannered, and just sitting beside their owners. One client stated that she had never had her dog be that calm before. It is an incredible thing to watch and be a part of.”

A highlight of the event will be the annual K-9 unit demonstration, showcasing the skills and discipline of trained dogs and their handlers.

“It’s a marvel how these trainers and these dogs really interact to help us on a day-to-day basis,” Villegas said. “Kids will really enjoy the demonstration that we have this year.”

On top of the fun and games, guests will be able to shop for furry friends, with a variety of pet vendors and small businesses hailing from the Cainhoy and Daniel Island areas and from Charleston at large. Grub and drinks will also be available, along with a DJ playing the latest tunes throughout the day.

Bark in the Park isn’t just about fun and frolic; it’s about giving back. For the fourth year in a row, the event will support the Berkeley Animal Center, which will have rescue pets onsite for those interested in adoption. Heather McDowell, shelter director for Berkeley County, shared how the funds raised will impact the center.

“We know animal shelters and rescues everywhere are overcrowded and in need of funding, so to be chosen among the many options is a blessing,” McDowell said. “We are at max capacity and welcome any opportunity to connect one of our rescues with a fur-ever home!”

As the event approaches, Villegas said the event welcomes vendors of all kinds.

“Currently, we’re seeking vendors to attend this year’s Bark in the Park,” he said. “We love our pet vendors, our food and beverage vendors, and we welcome other small businesses and local non-pet shops to promote and sell their wares. We really enjoy having these owners support the Berkeley County Animal Shelter while meeting and greeting dog lovers of all kinds.”

Villegas said with the support of sponsors like The Daniel Island Community Fund as a platinum sponsor of the event, and local partners like the Daniel Island Animal Hospital as a gold sponsor, the festival continues to give family, friends, and four-legged furries a chance to have an entertaining day on the waterfront.

If inclement weather should arise, the event will be rescheduled for the following day, Sunday, Nov. 3, starting at noon.