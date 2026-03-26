Basketball Trivia Presented by Cara Schaafsma of Carolina One Real Estate

Didn't win last week? It's your chance to rebound! Put your college hardcourt knowledge to the test and see if you can cut down the nets as the Week 2 trivia champion.

Click here to fill out your ballot – and good luck!

1. Which team holds the record for the largest comeback in a NCAA Tournament game, overcoming a 25-point deficit?

a) Saint Peter’s

b) BYU

c) Loyola Chicago

d) VCU

2. Who is the first coach to officially lead two different schools to a Men's National Championship?

a) Rick Pitino

b) John Calipari

c) Bill Self

d) Roy Williams

3) In the 2026 Men’s Tournament, which conference set a record by earning 14 bids for its member schools?

a) Big Ten

b) Big 12

c) SEC

d) ACC

4) Which player holds the record for the most points scored in a single tournament game (61 points)?

a) David Robinson

b) Austin Carr

c) Bill Walton

d) Glen Rice

5) Despite entering the Big Ten Tournament as a No. 7 seed, Purdue made a historic run to win the 2026 championship. Which team did they defeat 80-72 in the Big Ten title game to secure their No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament?

a) UCLA

b) Nebraska

c) Michigan

d) Wisconsin

6) Who is the only person to win a Women’s National Championship as a player, an assistant coach, and a head coach?

a) Dawn Staley

b) Pat Summitt

c) Kim Mulkey

d) Caitlin Clark

7) Which team was the first No. 16 seed to ever defeat a No. 1 seed in the women’s tournament?

a) UMBC

b) Harvard

c) Liberty

d) Maine

8) Which player was named the Most Outstanding Player of the Final Four for a record four consecutive years?

a) Diana Taurasi

b) Caitlin Clark

c) Breanna Stewart

d) Maya Moore

9) What is the record for the most blocked shots in a single women’s tournament game?

a) 10

b) 12

c) 14

d) 16

10) Which team entered the 2026 Women’s NCAA Tournament undefeated for the 10th time in its program’s storied history?

a) UCLA

b) South Carolina

c) UConn

d) Iowa