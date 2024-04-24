BCSD considers incorporating Cainhoy history into curriculum

The stories of centuries-old Native American settlements and slave villages on Cainhoy soil may be coming to Berkeley County School District classrooms.

The district is considering implementing Cainhoy history into its educational curriculum to recognize the corridor’s local history.

A recent gathering at the Keith School Museum brought together district officials, including Superintendent Anthony Dixon, alongside members of the Cainhoy community. The meeting served as a first discussion of potentially integrating the curriculum into area schools, including the three Philip Simmons schools, Daniel Island School, and Cainhoy Elementary School.

The initiative is spearheaded by Fred Lincoln, a longstanding activist within the Cainhoy community, who received his education at the Keith School until its closure in 1956.

At the meeting, Lincoln shed light on historical narratives missing from textbooks, and recent archaeological findings in Cainhoy’s backyard, and expressed the importance of preserving the corridor’s legacy.

“This is for our kids who were born and raised here,” he said. “They don’t know the history yet of what’s around them and where it came from.”

MaeRe Skinner, an advocate and lifelong resident of Cainhoy, presented binders with potential curriculum for students, including historical knowledge passed down through generations.

The binders featured hundreds of pages of archaeological reports, testing records, overviews of Cainhoy properties, historical narratives from locals, insights into the Oak Bluff cemetery and its once-lost graves, and the recent discovery of slave death certificates.

“There are archeological reports that date back over 300 years,” Skinner said. “We’re talking about war here; we’re talking about prehistoric Indians.”

The proposed curriculum would encompass everything from prehistoric Native American settlements to the struggles and triumphs of freedmen like Robert McDowell, a blacksmith who thrived in post-emancipation Cainhoy.

Skinner recounted recent archaeological discoveries stemming from a dig in the Oak Bluff subdivision revealing artifacts carbon-dated to 300 B.C.

“The nuggets of information that can be pulled from this and the trials they went through…what an education tool for these young people,” Skinner said. “It has meant so much to me to learn this history, too.”

District K-12 English Language Arts coordinator Chelsea Bradley outlined the practical steps for incorporating local history and how it could fit school standards.

“It’s a perfect time for us to have this conversation and think about how it can fit into our current themes and units,” she said. “Learning the history and reading the text…that’s something we can easily integrate into our standards. We’re open for content.”

From an ELA lens, Bradley explained how ELA and social studies courses often work together in lesson planning and said the Cainhoy history would “fit beautifully” in high school American literature courses.

She introduced ideas of using primary documents in the classroom, taking field trips to the Keith School Museum, and having students interview local seniors to share their historical narratives.

Katy Batkins, the district’s K-12 social studies coordinator, discussed the efforts to secure grants tailored for educational programs. She expressed interest in the idea of incorporating Cainhoy’s history at the elementary and middle school levels and echoed how it could integrate with state standards.

“It would be really easy to add it into the curriculum we already have that follows South Carolina standards,” she said. “We share research that has been backed by local historians, state historians, and we have lots of information at our fingertips that we can pull from legitimate sources.”

Superintendent Dixon reiterated the district’s goal to share the complexities of Cainhoy’s past, exploring themes of resilience, community, and cultural heritage.

With no concrete decisions in place yet, Dixon said the district will continue to develop a framework based on Lincoln’s vision for local curriculum.

“Hopefully, we can pull all this together and see what we have in terms of resources and what we need to do,” Dixon said. “Then we will get a better understanding of how we can get this into our new standards, into our teachers’ hands, and into the classrooms as soon as possible.

“Once we get the framework established, then we can go forward with input from the community. If we all work together toward the same goal, I think this could be something beautiful for all of us in the community and in the Berkeley County schools.”