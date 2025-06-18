Be prepared: Above-normal hurricane season predicted for 2025

The skies might be clear now, but don’t let the calm fool you.

The 2025 hurricane season has officially begun, and forecasters expect it to be busier than usual.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, there’s a 60% chance of an above-normal season, with 13 to 19 named storms, six to 10 hurricanes, and three to five major hurricanes.

The predictions are driven by record-warm ocean temperatures, weak wind shear, and a potentially more active West African Monsoon wind system.

“Climate factors include continued El Niño-Southern Oscillation neutral conditions,” said resident Shea Gibson, who is a meteorologist with WeatherFlow-Tempest.

“Additionally, warmer-than-average ocean temperatures exist in various locations where continuous warmth could easily trigger activity. There is some anticipation for weaker-than-average wind shear. Also, there is potential for higher activity over western equatorial Africa, which is where many of these systems come from later in the summer.”

The forecast is technically calmer than 2024 – “six fewer named storms, three fewer hurricanes, and two fewer majors,” Gibson warned.

“It only takes one disastrous storm to change perspective, as we saw with both (hurricanes) Helene and Milton.”

Currently, no tropical cyclones are active or forming, but for Lowcountry residents, preparation is key.

Daniel Island and Cainhoy may not sit directly on the coast, but the risks of storm surge, wind damage, and flooding remain serious.

“Daniel Island is fairly well-shielded from direct moderate surges,” Shea said, “but the more significant surges could easily flood the marshes right up to and/or into lower homes.

“The biggest concern for Daniel Island lies with a direct hit from a Category 3, or higher, with onshore wind flow. Secondary concerns include tree damage, property damage, roadway flooding, and potential for large-scale power outages.”

The Daniel Island Property Owners’ Association prepares early for hurricane season by inspecting stormwater ponds, reviewing engineering reports, and coordinating its efforts with the City of Charleston.

“When we are notified of a potential storm, we increase our communication with residents via our newsletter, website, and Facebook page,” the POA posts on its website.

The POA’s field operations team secures furniture at playgrounds, pools, and boat landings before a storm. Contractors are placed on alert for immediate cleanup, with the goal to “return the island to normal operations as soon as possible.”

PREPARE YOUR FAMILY & HOME

The South Carolina Emergency Management Division urges residents to know their evacuation zone, personalize their plan, prepare their home, and remember their exit route.

Daniel Island and Cainhoy residents reside in the Central Coast Region, Zone B.

In the event of an evacuation, residents are directed to use I-526 West to the westbound lanes of I-26 or Clements Ferry Road to SC Highway 41, moving away from the coast.

SCEMD recommends fueling up vehicles early and letting others know your evacuation plans. In addition, keep multiple ways to receive alerts at the ready, including NOAA weather radios, wireless emergency alerts, and local broadcasts.

They also advise preparing a basic disaster supply kit with essentials like water, nonperishable food, medications, flashlights, batteries, and first-aid supplies and making an evacuation plan for pets.

With hurricane season running from now until Nov. 30, Gibson said it’s not a question of if we’ll see storms, but when and how strong.

“The biggest mistake I see people make is waiting too long,” he said. “Start planning now. Don’t let a sunny day fool you into thinking a storm isn’t brewing beyond the horizon.”