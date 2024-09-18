BE, PSHS game goes on with no fans amid safety concerns

Bishop England High School announced Sept. 12 the cancellation of the junior varsity and B team football home games that evening against Philip Simmons High School due to social media threats.

As part of that decision, the next night’s varsity game between the private school and Philip Simmons took place in front of empty seats – no spectators allowed – with instead free streaming provided for those who wished to watch online.

Philip Simmons released a statement stating they did not share the same perspective but agreed to respect Bishop England’s decision and played the game at the Bishops’ stadium with no fans.

Katie Tanner, communications chief for the Berkeley County School District, which oversees Philip Simmons, said the decision was made as a precaution, although the county had not substantiated any specific threats.

“We are not aware of any social media threat that impacted the Bishop England vs. Philip Simmons High football game,” Tanner said. “The social media post we became aware of before the decision did not include a threat to the safety and security of the game or those attending.”

Prior to the game, a racially-charged social media post circulated among students and online.

In a statement from BE Principal Mary Anne Tucker and President Patrick Finneran on the Battling Bishops website, it said, “As a Catholic school, we strive to provide an environment that is not only safe for our community but is also steeped in the Gospel values of faith, hope, and charity. While we are disappointed that these changes are necessary, we hope to move forward by modeling the example of Jesus, the Master Teacher.”

Berkeley County’s Tanner did go on to state that the district continues to take all necessary precautions at its schools in light of heightened concerns about school safety.

BCSD recently received a $340,000 grant to purchase weapons screeners for its schools to enhance safety at large school events, including football games.

Although they have not yet been installed in every school, the county deployed weapons screeners at the Goose Creek High vs. Fort Dorchester High football game on Aug. 30. All public gate entrances at Goose Creek’s stadium are now equipped with these screeners, and ticketed individuals are required to pass through them before being admitted.

The district plans to use the weapons screeners at all home football games in the coming weeks across its high schools.

The screening process will involve passing through a screener at each gate. If an alert is triggered, individuals will undergo a second screening, and if the alert persists, security will use a handheld wand for further inspection. Only those who pass the screening will be admitted into the stadium, and re-entry will not be permitted if an attendee leaves during the event.

“We are currently utilizing the weapon screeners at all of our high school football games,” said Tim Knight, director of security and emergency management for BCSD. “We will look at extending their use to winter and spring sports as well.”