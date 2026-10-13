BE senior cracks the case on her first single, ‘Nancy Drew’

Truitt McGuire has three AP classes, a job, Model UN meetings, Science Olympiad, gigs around town, and, as she’ll readily admit, a nap schedule to protect.

Somewhere in all of that, the 17-year-old Bishop England senior is also making time for a dream she’s had since elementary school.

McGuire just released “Nancy Drew,” the first song she’s officially sending out into the world after years of writing music.

The soft-pop, confessional track actually began three years ago, after McGuire’s first high school relationship ended and left her wondering how well she had known the person on the other side of it. Then, during class one day, “Nancy Drew” entered the picture.

“I started humming the chorus, and then I had it,” McGuire said.

The song imagines McGuire calling on the famous fictional detective to investigate what went wrong and why one person seemed to care more than the other.

“I feel like everyone has been in some sort of relationship, romantic or platonic, where they feel like they put in more effort than the other person – and that truly hurts,” she said.

McGuire had already been writing for years by then. She started around fourth grade with her guitar teacher, Stephen Jenkins, who showed her how to turn her poems into songs. By seventh grade, she was writing on her own.

“‘Nancy Drew’ was one of the first songs I wrote that I was truly proud of, and the first thing I felt was worth sharing,” McGuire said. “I always told myself it would one day be my first release.”

She recorded the track with Will Evans at Big Ear Sound, performing all vocals and harmonies herself. Evans produced and engineered the single and contributed guitar and bass, while local musicians Ryan Bonner and Drew Lewis also joined the project.

McGuire describes the finished song as melody-driven, with understated harmonies and guitar, pulling from a musical taste that stretches from Taylor Swift, Gracie Abrams, Olivia Rodrigo, and Avril Lavigne to Bob Dylan and Elvis Presley.

“My songs are as personal as my diary,” she said. “People might laugh at my words, but they also might relate to them.”

That possibility matters more to McGuire now than worrying about what classmates think.

“For a while that bothered me, but now – who cares what they think?”

McGuire isn’t giving herself much time to celebrate: the next day, she heads back into the studio to record her second single, “Not Sorry.”

“Music has always been my dream,” she said. “I know it is a difficult path, but that’s never stopped me.”