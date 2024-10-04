BE student artists to shine alongside professionals at DI art show

Looking for fabulous fine art but don’t want to leave the island?

Head to the Daniel Island Recreation Center for the third annual Daniel Island Fine Art Show on Saturday, April 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

For the first time, the event will include budding artists from Bishop England High School in a gallery-style setting.

Daniel Island artist and event organizer Diana Roller is excited to host artists from Bishop England.

“We wanted to create a partnership to support student art, and we reached out to BE. They were very receptive and supportive of the Daniel Island Fine Art Show,” she said.

Roller said professional artists will be extending their support to help the high school arts curriculum.

“Participating artists have graciously donated their original work for the benefit of the BE art program. Attendees can make donations at the art show and enter drawings to win the donated art. All donations will go directly to the Bishop England art program,” she said.

Meg Boyer, director of communications at Bishop England, said she is thrilled to be part of the upcoming art show.

“This event will be a vibrant celebration of local art and a wonderful charitable initiative. Eighteen local artists, including some incredibly talented student artists, will present their original work, all available for purchase.”

Boyer added, “Over the last few years, Bishop England’s art program has experienced remarkable growth and development. We were excited about the opportunity to showcase our students’ artwork alongside that of local artists and present it to the community.”

Visual arts teacher Amy Johnson works closely with the students, guiding them in their artistic endeavors by providing insights and connections with established local artists.

“One of the best aspects of teaching art is seeing the artists develop their talents over time. I look forward to showcasing the students’ original drawings and paintings at the event,” she said, noting there will also be ceramic works on display.

Many of the young artists said they are ecstatic to be part of this lifetime experience, and their comments paint a perfect picture of their excitement.

Michael Haynes and Emerson Butler are energized by the upcoming show.

“I am thrilled that I will be showing my art in a professional art show for the first time,” Haynes said.

Butler said, “I am thrilled to have the opportunity to share my art with professionals. I feel very blessed to be in a program that supports me.”

Kiera Dauerer and Laila Malpeli both appreciate being part of this inaugural addition to the fine arts show.

“I’m so honored to be able to display my work next to such talented artists in my community,”

Dauerer said.

“I feel honored to show my work amongst other esteemed artists,” Malpeli said.

Nat Bejarano is grateful for the experience, saying, “I feel very appreciated that my artwork is being placed in this show.”

BE student Marley Kean summed up the feelings of many fellow artists.

“Art is something that both comforts a person and brings them out of their shell. I am honored to present my work alongside artists who have established themselves.”