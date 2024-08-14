Beach Detectives

Some go to the beach for the sun and a swim, others stroll in search of seashells, but only a few comb the shore on a hunt for hidden treasure.

On any given weekend, you might spot Matt Mitchell, John Glover, and Mark Caldwell scouring the beaches and old plantation sites around Charleston, digging up relics that add to their collection of finds.

Despite discovering their hobby separately, each of the adrenaline junkies have unearthed both history and adventure with every beep of their detectors.

Matt Mitchell: From College Curiosity to TikTok Fame

When Matt Mitchell studied in Syracuse, New York, he would pass the ruins of an 1800s asylum every day on the way to class.

“Every day, I would pass the old foundation wondering what kind of treasures were hidden beneath the earth,” he remembered. His curiosity led him to purchase a top-of-the-line detector, and on his first dig, he unearthed a silver Spanish half-real coin from 1808. “Since the first hole that I dug, I’ve been hooked!”

Nearly 13 years later, Mitchell hasn’t stopped detecting. In his free time, he devotes countless hours to watching tutorials and getting tips on where to detect next. When the world went on pause during the pandemic, he started a TikTok channel, “HuntingforAdventure,” to share his weekly finds.

“Living in Charleston, I posted videos about metal detecting and fossil hunting,” he said. “The combination seemed to intrigue people, and I quickly grew a small following.” It wasn’t long before the detecting enthusiast reached 55,000 followers and his videos went viral, reaching millions of viewers. “That was a pretty unreal feeling, being able to reach so many people.”

Charleston’s beaches, especially those around the dredge islands, are his favorite spots to detect.

“These beaches have an unbelievable amount of history and fossils that have been sucked off the bottom of the historical Cooper River and Charleston Harbor,” he said.

Among his coolest discoveries is a 1700s gold posy ring with an old English inscription, which he used to propose to his girlfriend.

“On the inside it reads, ‘Now that we agree, we will happily be.’ I was able to find the exact poem written in 1730,” he said. “After finding it, I brought my girlfriend at the time and proposed to her in the very clearing I found the ring.”

Mitchell said the hardest part of detecting is avoiding the critters that protect the treasure. In some of Charleston’s oldest plantation sites, he says, “I have had venomous snakes bite on to my boots, I’ve been chased out of swamps by wild pigs, I’ve almost been crushed by giant trees falling over, and the worst yet – I got bit by a tick infecting me with Lyme disease. Luckily, I caught it in the early stages and was treated.”

John Glover: A Legacy of Digging

John Glover was only five when he followed in his father’s footsteps and began detecting.

“I grew up with a dad who was into digging up antique bottles and had a passion for metal detecting,” he said. “My ventures with him led me on the same path.”

But it was recently that Glover stumbled across one of Mitchell’s metal detecting TikTok posts, which led to a friendship that felt like fate.

“I reached out to Matt on a TikTok he posted a few years ago,” he recalled. “After realizing we both lived not too far from one another and were around the same age, we struck up a time to meet and have been best friends ever since. I now live next door to him in North Charleston!”

The duo aren’t just neighbors, they go detecting together, too. Depending on the humidity, they spend summer nights detecting until sunrise, while winters find them digging for over 30 hours each week.

Glover’s favorite beach for metal detecting is Sullivan’s Island. “The variety of items you can find there is vast, with so much history and modern foot traffic every day. Someone is always losing something!”

The hobby doesn’t come without its challenges, particularly getting permission to detect private properties. “Homeowners are hesitant to let people dig holes on their property, but these permissions have yielded the best finds for me personally – anything from local Charleston history to some of the rarest colonial and civil war relics. The beach almost always gives up a few rings though!”

If Glover had to pick from his favorite finds, it would be two children’s toy cannons he found on a 1700s plantation site.

“I’ve dug thousands of relics ranging from jewelry on the beach to the earliest colonial relics and just about anything in between, from the Revolutionary War and Civil War, including Spanish silver and wartime buttons and buckles.”

Mark Caldwell: Rediscovering a Passion

For Mark Caldwell, metal detecting started as a cost-effective way to enjoy the outdoors.

“Other than the purchase of the equipment, detecting is basically a free activity,” he noted. “Plus, it could be a way to actually recoup costs if I found something valuable.”

The Charleston resident first took up the hobby 15 years ago but had to pause due to work and family life. After retiring last year, he resumed metal detecting at the urging of his two brothers-in-law. On the hunt for treasure every other week, Caldwell said the best time to detect the beaches is at low tide because there’s more area to search.

“I usually go to Folly Beach and sometimes I’ll go to Isle of Palms,” he said. “I enjoy chatting with the public and have had great conversations while detecting. I always have people walk up and ask me what I’ve found before.”

Caldwell revealed the secret to metal detecting, “The key to finding items anywhere is to search where the people are or have been. There’s no point searching a beach that no one has been to.”

Among his strangest finds have been an iPhone, pocketknives, and Hot Wheels cars, but his most valuable finds include sterling silver jewelry and a golden diamond ring.