Beach Reach Shuttle returns to IOP

CARTA's beach reach shuttle returned to service May 25 providing free rides from Mount Pleasant to the front beach at IOP county park.

Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit has posted a transit riders guide online for the Beach Reach Shuttle, with information on how to reach and use the shuttle.

“We've ridden it dozens of times. We've brought over a century of local transit riding experience from several people to these pointers, some of us rode the old IOP bus out to the beach in the 1970s,” noted the group’s press release.

Last year ridership on this route increased by 90%.

“The real magic of the shuttle is that it allows you to arrive at the beach in a better frame of mind,” stated the group. “You're not trapped in your car in beach traffic, fighting other angry drivers for space on the road. The views from the big windows high up on the bus are better than the ones from a car. The views from the connector are beautiful. Nothing prevents you from enjoying them.” The shuttle will continue operating through Labor Day weekend. It runs on weekends only and on the Mondays of Memorial Day, July 4th and Labor Day.

The shuttle is scheduled to run about every hour starting at 9:15 a.m. on Saturdays with the last trip from the beach at 5:30 p.m. On Sundays the first trip is around 9:40 a.m. and the last trip from the beach is at 5:55 p.m. Heavy traffic volumes may impact the schedule. Download and use the TRANSIT app to plan your trip and/or track the shuttle for real time arrival info.

To support the work of Best Friends of Lowcountry Transit you can contribute on Act Blue. For information or assistance contact William Hamilton at wjhamilton29464@gmail.com or 843-870-5299.