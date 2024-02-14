Behind the Bookshelf

Argentine writer Jorge Luis Borges said it best when he wrote, “I have always imagined that Paradise will be a kind of library.”

That vision is what led to the creation of The Friends of the Daniel Island Library, an organization dedicated to meeting the needs of the community and enhancing library services. Led by co-chairs Mary Ann Solberg and Suanne Trimmer, the group has been at the forefront of promoting literacy and library engagement on the island since 2007, when the Daniel Island Library first opened its doors.





Before the pandemic, the Friends of the Daniel Island Library was commonly known for its fundraising efforts, hosting events like the Harvest Tour of Homes. The group also worked to ensure the library had the necessary resources to serve the expanding Daniel Island population.

Before she was co-chair, Trimmer joined the organization as a volunteer for the 2019 Harvest Tour of Homes when she was looking for a local charity to support.

“After a few meetings, I began working on the sponsorship process to obtain contributions from businesses, various clubs on the island, and individuals to support the tour which raised money for the Friends,” Trimmer said.

She said she stayed with the organization after realizing everything the library offers island residents and how additional monetary support could improve the library.

“When the library opened in 2007, Daniel Island had 4,700 residents, and today there are over 17,000,” she said. “As a result, the Friends raises money to assure the library has what it needs to serve this growing community above what is provided by the Berkeley County budget.”

The large steel book drop in the parking lot and the benches and garden out front are two examples of amenities supported by the Friends’ contributions. The organization has also purchased library carts and tables for the meeting room.

More recently, the Friends implemented technology upgrades and miscellaneous fixtures around the library, such as computer stands and book holders. While these contributions might escape the notice of visitors, they play a pivotal role in enhancing the overall structure, organization, and presentation of books, which amplifies the library’s offerings.

In 2023, the Friends of the Daniel Island Library focused on three objectives:

Promoting Literacy: The library serves as a meeting place for students and their tutors, for children to participate in enrichment programs that promote written and artistic creativity. The Friends recently donated bean bag chairs and toys for the children’s reading section or for special events.

Enriching Services: Last year, Story Time attracted 20 to 40 children every Monday. The Friends has offered book kits to the Daniel Island Library, each holding five books for book club members to read. Trimmer said 20 book kits were created for use by local book clubs, and an average of 180 members used the library’s services each day.

Improving the Library: The funds raised have been used to purchase more new release books beyond the library’s budget, bean bag chairs, book and storage shelving, a range of technology, children’s wooden toys, an online catalog stand, and supplies for classes, projects and special events, Trimmer said.

Tim Boyle, branch manager of the Daniel Island Library, is grateful for the Friends’ contributions over the years. “I’m super glad they support the community that they’re in. The things they have done have been very welcome and the kids love the toys and the bean bags. We appreciate when the community takes an active role,” he said.

The organization’s funds were most recently used for event supplies in December 2023 when the library hosted a Harry Potter-themed Yule Ball. “We made wands, we had pin-the-scar-on-Harry-Potter, there was butterbeer – all that came out of the event supplies from the Friends,” Boyle said.

Library goers have also enjoyed the benefits of an active library in their community. As an avid reader, Daniel Island resident Beth Commons was excited to find out what the organization has accomplished.

“I like coming to the library to read and bring my kids in the children’s reading section, so I’m glad the Friends group has donated these things,” Commons said. “It’s good to know that in this day and age, libraries aren’t forgotten about.”

While the pandemic may have stopped the Friends of the Library home tours, the group is in the process of discussing fundraising events such as an authors’ meet and greet or a modified house tour. Currently, the organization is conducting its Annual Giving Campaign to support the library’s ongoing needs. The campaign aims to bridge funding gaps caused by shrinking budgets and increasing demands for the library.

“What the Friends can use now are donations to continue its work, as well as additional volunteers who have experience and a desire to actively work to promote these fundraising efforts,” Trimmer said.

Focusing on what the Daniel Island Library needs most, Boyle highlighted the demand for new books and increased copies of popular titles. He emphasized the growing trend of library visitors checking out newly-released books compared to previous years. As a result, the branch manager says, “The shelves are getting kind of empty.”

To donate to the Friends of the Daniel Island Library and participate in its Annual Giving Campaign, Trimmer invites community members to send donations to 295 Seven Farms Drive, Suite C–121, Daniel Island, SC, 29492. The organization operates as part of the Berkeley County Friends of the Library, a 501(c)(3) organization.

For more information about the Friends of the Daniel Island Library and its initiatives, Trimmer said they hope to launch their official website by the end of March.