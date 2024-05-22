Behind the lens with the DI News photographers

They say a picture’s worth a thousand words. What they may not tell you is the work it takes to get that photo.

To be a photographer, you don’t take a photo – you make a photo.

Doug Pinkerton and Peter Finger know this all too well.

Pinkerton and Finger are Daniel Island photographers at the forefront of the island’s various events, behind the lens, capturing the moments that are best described through a single shot.





If you’re a frequent reader of The Daniel Island News, you may have seen their published work.

Both photographers have earned numerous awards from the South Carolina Press Association and have been honored for showcasing a keen eye for compelling moments. From tennis tournaments to concerts to capturing birds in flight, Pinkerton and Finger have made it their mission to tell a story through the lens. Now, they share their stories.

Doug Pinkerton

For Pinkerton, photography has been about finding the moments in between the motions.

He fell in love with the adrenaline behind the camera in Rochester, New York, circa 1970, watching nearby auto races.

“My employer got me all-area photography passes for these events back in the day, when it was actually dangerous to shoot from trackside.”

Taking on photo gigs over the years, photography was Pinkerton’s lifelong hobby while he worked in broadcast sales and advertising. Once he retired, he wanted to take pictures of everything.

Working with a local wedding and studio photographer, Pinkerton learned the ins and outs of portrait lighting and how to capture people. Today, he aims for action shots.

“I love shooting all sports, but especially tennis, swimming, and football. I also like creating composite panoramic photos of landscapes and urbanscapes.”

Through the lens, Pinkerton wants his images to convey not just the physicality of sports but also the emotions that accompany them. The essence of his work comes down to “athleticism and action,” two subjects he strives to mirror in every photograph.

His work has appeared in the Post and Courier, Mount Pleasant Waterworks calendars, and even in cinematic depictions.

“I got memorable grid photos of Niki Lauda in his Ferrari and James Hunt in his McLaren at the starting line of the 1976 Watkins Glen F1, the season which was depicted in the F1 racing movie ‘Rush.’ I also provided numerous photos of works of Willard Hirsch for a book on his art that was produced by his daughter Jane Hirsch.”

While those may be his most memorable photos, Pinkerton finds the opportunity to access and photograph local events most rewarding. He has been able to snap images of sailing, swimming, auto racing, bicycle racing, lacrosse, dog agility, rodeos, and the list goes on.

Looking back on his journey, Pinkerton acknowledged the importance of continuous learning and growth. The hardest part, he said, is coming up with a new creative approach.

“Producing better photographs, as time goes by, is the goal as I continue to learn new techniques and approaches.”

Behind the accolades and recognition, Pinkerton remains grounded, appreciating the compliments from those who admire his work.

“I like positive feedback from people viewing my work. I must be insecure, but I like praise,” Pinkerton admitted, revealing what keeps him hungry for more.

Peter Finger

When Peter Finger was in high school, he loved to paint. But he wasn’t painting from memory – his own photographs were his muse.

Over the next few years, he became an art and photography teacher and also a freelance shooter, taking on different assignments that placed him all over the country.

“These things cemented the idea of being a professional photographer.”

From his early days in New York’s Catskill Mountains, Finger wanted to be like the painters of the famed Hudson River School, which was not an actual physical school but instead an art movement focusing on natural landscapes.

“I learned so much about light studying these artists. I also loved the black and white images of Ansel Adams and Edward Weston,” he said, adding, “The landscape here on Daniel Island is simply magical.”

Living on Daniel Island has provided Finger and his lens with the ability to capture the essence of life’s most precious moments. Whether it’s covering concerts or sports, lifestyle and family portraits, or wedding photography, he says his goal is to capture moments that tell the subject’s story.

“I like to connect with my subjects. My favorite sessions involve people united in love for each other. When I’m photographing and the story unfolds into magical moments, I get emotional. That’s the power of connections with your subjects.”

Finger’s work has been featured in fine art exhibits and in hundreds of print, magazine, and editorial publications, and he has won several awards for his work in the Daniel Island News.

But it isn’t the accolades that fulfill him; it’s the satisfaction of his clients.

“My biggest reward is hearing back from clients who love my work and are so pleased with the results from their session.”

Today, he has a photography business, Peter Finger Weddings, shooting newlyweds and engagements in action, and as he looks to the future, Finger turns to his new studio and the endless possibilities it holds, calling photography a “constant exploration.”

“The next step for me continues to be coming full circle of using my photographs as references for future paintings. I am always open to new challenges.”