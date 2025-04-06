BEHS valedictorian Lily Runkle heading to the Big Apple

Bishop England High School valedictorian Lily Runkle and salutatorian Owen Fritts have not only aced their academics but also exemplified what it means to lead with heart, humility, and faith.

Runkle is the top academic student in the class of 2025 and now has her college sights set on New York City, while Fritts, the second-highest ranked student, will head to the nation’s capital.

Lily Runkle - Valedictorian

For Lily Runkle, Bishop England has been more than a school – it’s been a place to grow, connect, and express herself.





From enjoying her love of history to performing in every school play since her freshman year, Runkle embraced the high school journey with energy and heart.

“I think I’ve been the most inspired by all the people in the BE community around me,” she said. “A lot of the friends I have are incredibly talented, whether it’s athletically, artistically, or academically. I love getting to cheer them on, and it inspires me to do better as well!”

That admiration, paired with her dedication, helped Runkle earn the top spot in her class.

Runkle is heading to New York University to major in history and minor in theater – two passions sparked at Bishop England.

“The tough curriculum at BE taught me how to work hard and persevere,” she said. “My favorite classes have always been history, and I plan on doing a theater minor. I owe a lot of my love for the subject to the BE drama department. It’s brought me a lot of happiness that I want to keep pursuing!”

Runkle’s high school journey has also strengthened her spiritual life, which she attributes in part to theology teachers Luisa Gonzalez and Priscilla Estrada.

“They made me see how happy a good relationship with God can make you and how that joy spreads to other people,” Runkle said.

One of her favorite memories? A surprise party her Advanced Placement U.S. History class threw for their teacher, Betsy McMillan, complete with a cake, decorations, and a giant copy of the U.S. Constitution.

“It was super fun and felt like such a reward after making it through the AP exam!”

Her advice to incoming freshmen is simple: “Do what makes you happy! Take classes that sound interesting, join clubs and sports you enjoy, and find friends that’ll make you laugh. School can get stressful, but it’s a lot easier when you surround yourself with things you love.”

Owen Fritts - Salutatorian

Throughout his high school career, Owen Fritts made waves – literally – as a standout swimmer and academic leader. Crediting his drive and dedication, Fritts said he owes it all to his teachers.

“(Science teacher Kyle) Pridgen, (math teacher Desi) Runey, (English teacher Matt) Parry, (history teacher Betsy) McMillan, and (social studies teacher Sarah) Dressel have truly shaped my high school learning experience. Their courses and passion for teaching have shaped me as a student, as well as an individual.”

Next fall, Fritts will attend George Washington University and will swim at the collegiate level while majoring in biomedical or mechanical engineering, with a minor in math.

“In this next chapter of my life, I aim to maintain the character, work ethic, and approach to learning that has made my high school experience so fruitful,” he said.

Faith has also been a cornerstone of Fritts’ time at Bishop England. He thanks not only his theology teachers, Luisa Estrada and Brian Kelsch, but also the entire school community for helping him deepen his spiritual life.

“My faith has grown tremendously during my time at BE, and I now have a much deeper understanding and appreciation for what our church teaches.”

One of his favorite high school memories is from his sophomore year during a state swim meet.

“I will always remember the atmosphere and the energy that we had as a team,” he said. “The group was full of role models that pushed each other, and I was proud to represent my school with them while winning two relays and both of my individual events.”

For younger students coming up behind him, Fritts recommends embracing the full Bishop England experience.

“Explore all that the school has to offer. Join different clubs, try new things, and make as many connections as possible,” he advised. “Prioritize your education while making the most of your time in high school.”