Ben Waring named new Berkeley fire services manager

Ben Waring has been named as fire services manager, a new position within Berkeley County Government. Waring’s first day in the position was Oct. 20.

Waring is a Summerville native and Berkeley County resident with more than 25 years of experience in the fire service industry. In this new role, he will work collaboratively with the countywide and municipal fire departments to help further strengthen the fire service throughout the county.

“I’m honored to join Berkeley County Government and build on my decades of fire service experience in a new and impactful role, continuing to serve the communities I’m familiar with and alongside the local fire agencies who keep our county safe,” said Waring, in a statement.

Waring most recently served as fire chief of Pine Ridge Fire Rescue, where he started as a volunteer firefighter in 1997 before rising to volunteer fire chief in 2007 and paid full-time chief in 2021. While at Pine Ridge Fire Rescue, he helped oversee the successful formation of the South Berkeley Fire District in September 2025, a merger between Pine Ridge Fire Rescue and Goose Creek Rural Fire Department.

Waring’s fire career began with Summerville Fire Department in 1995. After two years volunteering there as a junior firefighter, he joined full-time with Charleston Fire Department where he served for 15 years, attaining the rank of captain.

Waring transitioned to Dorchester County Fire Rescue in 2012 to take on the role of battalion chief until 2021. While there, he was instrumental in the formation of countywide fire services in Dorchester County.

“Ben Waring brings a wealth of experience, proven leadership, vast operational knowledge, and a trustworthy commitment to public safety. He knows Berkeley County and Berkeley County communities know and trust him. We are confident that in this new and vital role, Waring will accomplish great things for the county and continue to work collaboratively with our municipal and volunteer agencies to strengthen service, safety, and resilience throughout our communities,” said Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County supervisor, in a statement.

Waring additionally serves as vice chair of the Berkeley County Fire Chiefs Association and is a member of the SC Fire Chiefs Association, and member and trustee of the SC Firefighters Association. His community involvement spans Berkeley and Dorchester counties, including membership at Summerville Presbyterian Church, Summerville Masonic Lodge #234 and the Omar Shrine Temple.

Provided by Berkeley County