Beresford Creek Bridge set to open on Friday, June 7

Charleston city officials said the new Beresford Creek Bridge on Daniel Island Drive will open to vehicle traffic on Friday, June 7, after a 10-month closure to replace the aging roadway.

“The bridge will open at 7 a.m. on Friday,” city communication director Deja Knight McMillan said.

The $2.8 million replacement project will have two lanes open for traffic Friday morning and will allow drivers to commute back-and-forth between Clements Ferry Road and Daniel Island without having to use the I-526 on-and-off ramps.

Although the bridge will be open for vehicles, McMillan said a new multi-use pathway along one side of the bridge will not be open to walkers or bikers until later this summer. She said handrailings for the pathway are on backorder and still need to be delivered and installed.

“(The pathway) will not be open to anyone and will be secured to prevent access,” she said. “We are anticipating the railings being delivered in 6-8 weeks.”

McMillan said once the railings are outfitted, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will be scheduled to commemorate the bridge and pathway’s opening.