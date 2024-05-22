Beresford Creek bridge still set to open June 7

After a 10-month closure, drivers can still pencil in Friday, June 7 for the opening of the new Beresford Creek bridge, which will again allow a backway for traffic to flow from Daniel Island Drive to Clements Ferry Road.

Charleston city officials and project managers met on May 21 and confirmed the June 7 date was still in place, after the anticipated completion date of May 11 was pushed back last month due to the need for additional stabilization of the roadway.

Communications director Deja Knight McMillan said there is no set time on the clock when the bridge will officially be open to motorists on that Friday but said more specifics would come in the days before the reopening.

Although the lanes will be available for vehicles, McMillan said the pathway’s pedestrian-bike lane will not open until later this summer, as the city awaits a backorder of materials to complete the walkway’s railings.

Last August, construction crews closed the overpass that connected Daniel Island Drive and St. Thomas Island Drive to begin fixing the ailing bridge. Work on the $2.8 million project put a halt to a shortcut that allowed drivers to get to Daniel Island and Clements Ferry Road without having to jump on and off I-526.