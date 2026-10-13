Berk. Co. school board candidates talk classrooms, construction

School board decisions hit close to home, from classroom resources and teacher support to school construction and how the district keeps up with growth. This November, Berkeley County voters will choose representatives for four-year terms on the Board of Education, which oversees district policies, budgets, and the superintendent.

In District 2, longtime board member Mac McQuillin is seeking reelection against challenger Lindsey Draugel. School board races are non-partisan.

The Daniel Island News asked the candidates about their priorities, the challenges facing local schools, and what they hope to accomplish in office.

Q: What do you see as the biggest challenge facing Berkeley County School District, and what should the school board do to address it?

Mac McQuillin: Growth. Berkeley County is one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, and the challenge is to keep our academic momentum while we grow. If facilities, teachers and budgets don’t keep pace, classrooms get crowded and progress stalls. As the incumbent, I have a proven record of academic success, and academics remain my top priority. BCSD serves nearly 40,000 students, has a budget of more than half a billion dollars and employs about 6,000 people, making it one of Berkeley County’s largest employers. The board does not run classrooms. It sets the budget, approves policy, approves major construction projects, and hires the superintendent and holds him accountable. Our board already has strong educator voices. I bring something different: I am the only lawyer on the board, and the only lawyer running for a seat. I have chaired the board’s Finance and Capital Planning Committee and helped cut the district’s legal costs by several million dollars. Going forward, the board should plan school capacity ahead of new rooftops, not after; keep construction projects on time and on budget; and keep dollars in classrooms rather than the central office. We have made real progress, and I want to keep building on it.

Lindsey Draugel: The biggest challenge facing BCSD is keeping qualified teachers in our classrooms, and it can't be separated from a lack of transparency. We had about 100 open teaching positions this spring, and state report card data shows turnover averaging around 20 percent across our schools. The district points to a 96 percent retention rate, but last yearpositions were cut and staff were moved from school to school, and that was counted as retention. Budget decisions are not explained in plain language, so families and teachers can'tsee what they mean for their own schools. When decisions are made behind closed doors and staff fear speaking up about what they disagree with, problems go unaddressed until good teachers leave. Then the numbers get spun, and the cycle repeats. The board has to break that cycle before teachers walk out the door. That means explaining budget decisions in plain language, listening to current teachers through safe, regular channels, and acting on what they say. As a former preschool director and educator, I know people stay where they feel supported and heard.

Q: Where do you draw the line between parental concerns about inappropriate material and students’ access to books, media resources, and educational websites? What role should the school board play in those decisions?

McQuillin: My focus has always been on student success, strong schools, and academic achievement. I am not interested in banning books or fighting culture wars. That said, parents are the first and most important decision makers in their children’s education. Schools should support that role, not replace it. The line is age-appropriateness. Anything in a school library, classroom, or on a district device should be suitable for the age of the students who can reach it. Sexually explicit material does not belong in front of children. Students still deserve strong libraries and good digital resources, and decisions should follow a clear, written process. The board sets that policy and holds the administration accountable for following it. On the board, I have supported transparency about what is in our schools and a way for parents to raise concerns or opt their child out. I have two children in BCSD schools and I want what every parent wants: a common-sense approach to books and a clear picture of what our children can access. My opponent is a member of the Berkeley Education Association, a self-described teachers’ union, and is running as part of its coalition. The union’s state organization, the SCEA, has called these removals “book bans” and criticized the State’s 2024 regulation. I see it differently. The books removed under the state regulation contain explicit descriptions of sex, and they do not belong in front of young children in our schools. Deciding when a child is ready for mature content is a parenting decision. It is not the public school system’s job to parent our children.

Draugel: Parents are the primary decision-makers for their own children, and they deserve to know what is in our libraries and on our platforms. The board's role is to set clear, transparent policy: a visible catalog, an easy process for a parent to raise a concern, and a review by trained educators and librarians. Parents should be able to guide their own child's reading, but one family's concern should not decide what every other student can access. I would rather the board build a fair process than make title-by-title decisions from the dais. I also believe that when parents have clear information about what is being taught and why, much of the fear around content fades.

Q: Rapid growth continues to put pressure on our local schools. What is one specific change or investment you would prioritize to better serve students and families in your district?

McQuillin: As your board member, I oversaw the on-time completion of Philip Simmons Elementary, Middle, and High School. My priority now is a new school to serve the growth coming from Point Hope. The district already holds an option to purchase a school site in the area, and I will push to close on that site and move the school forward before that growth arrives. That means working with the county, the City of Charleston, and developers so that the new school is ready when the students are, and adding capacity at our existing schools when enrollment calls for it. It also means safe routes to school, and I will keep using my working relationships with county and city leadership on crosswalks, signal timing, and traffic at our school entrances. During my time on the board, District 2 schools have become some of the best in the state. Daniel Island School and Philip Simmons High have earned Excellent ratings four straight years, and Cainhoy Elementary has climbed from Below Average to Good. If you want to keep building on that success, I ask for your vote on Nov. 3.