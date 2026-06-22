Berkeley’s Hartwell honored as state’s top coroner

Berkeley County Coroner Darnell Hartwell is the best of the state, being selected the 2026 South Carolina Coroner of the Year by the South Carolina Coroners Association.

The recognition “reflects Coroner Hartwell’s exceptional leadership, dedication to public service, and continued commitment to advancing the profession while serving the citizens of Berkeley County. Since taking office, Coroner Hartwell has led numerous initiatives to strengthen operations, expand community engagement, enhance training opportunities, and improve services provided to our residents and partner agencies,” stated the press release.

Before being elected in 2023, he served Berkeley County through the rescue squad, as a coroner’s office volunteer, deputy coroner, and chief deputy coroner.

Since taking office, Hartwell has shown exceptional leadership and professionalism while advancing the standards of medicolegal death investigation, according to county officials in the statement. Under his direction, the office achieved national accreditation through the International Association of Coroners & Medical Examiners, strengthening both operational excellence and public trust.

His commitment to prevention and collaboration is evident in his implementation and leadership of the county’s Overdose Fatality Review Team, which has earned recognition from both the Attorney General’s Office and the Governor’s Office. This initiative has brought together public safety, healthcare, and community partners to better understand overdose deaths and identify opportunities for prevention, with other counties now looking to replicate the model.

He has also led and hosted numerous trainings, including Overdose Fatality Review trainings to assist other agencies in developing their own teams, organized a Child Fatality Investigation training, and facilitated community discussions, such as a Kratom Town Hall with state representatives and community health providers to raise awareness and address concerns surrounding its use. He and members of his staff serve on several prevention-focused boards and actively support veteran suicide prevention initiatives.

His office also includes two certified child passenger safety technicians and has participated in hundreds of community events throughout the past four years to promote education, awareness, and prevention.

At the state level, Hartwell serves as the coroner representative for the Lowcountry Healthcare Coalition, ensuring coroners have a voice in broader public health initiatives.

Through his vision, dedication, and service, he has strengthened his office, advanced the profession, and made a lasting impact on Berkeley County, noted officials, adding the honor is a reflection not only of Hartwell’s leadership, but also of the dedication and hard work of the entire Coroner’s Office team and the support of county leadership and community partners.

Provided by Berkeley County