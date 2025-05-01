Berkeley Animal Center halts animal intakes due to overcrowding

Berkeley Animal Center (BAC) is implementing an emergency moratorium on animal intakes due to overcrowding. Effective immediately, the shelter will only accept animals that are injured, in danger, or present a danger to others. This moratorium is in effect until further notice.

The Animal Center has had an influx of animals in recent weeks and is operating at maximum capacity. Anyone missing an animal is urged to visit the shelter to see if the pet is there. Reclaim fees will be waived through Saturday, Jan. 11.

In an effort to ease the overcrowding, BAC is offering reduced adoption fees. Puppies are $150 and adult dogs are $50. Kittens are available for $50 and adult cats are $25.

The shelter is also urging the community to consider fostering. Fostering is free, and all supplies are provided, including food, toys, and a 24/7 foster line.

People interested in adopting or fostering can stop by anytime Tuesday-Saturday from 1-5 p.m. The shelter is located at 131 Central Berkeley Drive in Moncks Corner. For more information, visit berkeleyanimalcenter.org.