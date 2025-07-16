Berkeley Animal Center partners with Charleston Animal Society

Thirty-five dogs rescued in a single day, a tropical storm, and a shelter at overcapacity – this is what the first week of July looked like for the newly transitioned Berkeley Animal Center.

It also marked Day One of a new partnership.

On July 1, Charleston Animal Society took over operations of the Berkeley Animal Center through a newly approved agreement with Berkeley County. Berkeley County Council voted unanimously for the change on May 27, following more than 18 months of planning.

“This collaboration builds on a long-standing, positive relationship between Charleston Animal Society and Berkeley County,” said County Supervisor Johnny Cribb. “With a shared commitment to animal welfare and community service, the partnership reflects more than a year and a half of careful planning and discussion.”

Charleston Animal Society, widely known for its No Kill South Carolina initiative and statewide animal advocacy work, will manage Berkeley’s shelter operations, oversee the $1.6 million budget, and bring expanded veterinary services and programs to the county – at no additional cost to taxpayers.

Berkeley and surrounding counties have been experiencing rapid population growth, and the need for streamlined, regional animal services has intensified, shelter officials said.

“Our region is growing fast, and that includes a rising population of dogs and cats,” said Charleston Animal Society CEO and President Joe Elmore.

“By joining forces with Berkeley County, we can better serve our communities, reduce duplication of services, and respond more efficiently to the needs of animals and residents alike,” he said.

The Berkeley Animal Center’s staff has officially transitioned into Charleston Animal Society employees, and longtime volunteers have been welcomed into the nonprofit’s fold.

“We have experienced a smooth transition,” said Kay Hyman, CAS’s senior director of community engagement. “Despite the chaos of the first week, the staff, volunteers, and fosters are the backbone of the operation, and we’re seeing them adapt with good spirits and a focus on the animals.”

The move is already unlocking new opportunities.

“The extra programs, such as spay-neuter, that Charleston Animal Society is going to be able to provide to the public: we haven’t been able to do that before,” County Councilwoman Amy Stern said. “I’m also excited about adding education and summer camps so that we can get kids involved with our shelter.”

Elmore stressed the partnership is one built on trust and growth. “We are proud of the team at Berkeley Animal Center and value their dedication. This partnership is not about replacing; it’s about enhancing what already works.”

The shelter will now be known as Charleston Animal Society Berkeley Campus, and new social media channels are already live at @CASBerkeleyCampus.

“All animals in Berkeley and Charleston counties are equally important to the animal society,” Hyman said. “They’re all our animals now.”