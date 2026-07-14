Berkeley animal shelter seeks adopters while caring for over 560 animals

The Charleston Animal Society's Berkeley Campus is caring for more than 560 animals throughout its shelter system, highlighting an ongoing need for adopters, foster families and volunteers.

Of those animals, about 190 are currently housed at the shelter, while many others are being cared for in foster homes until they are ready for adoption.

Right now, the shelter's biggest challenge is simply the number of animals in its care.

"Our greatest need is adopters," said Kay Hyman with Charleston Animal Society. "We have hundreds of animals looking for homes."

Dogs one year and older and kittens are among the pets most in need of permanent homes. For those who are unable to adopt, the shelter encourages fostering as another meaningful way to help relieve overcrowding.

The busiest time of year is during the spring and summer, commonly known as "kitten season." During these months, hundreds of neonatal kittens are found throughout the community and brought into the shelter's care. Because they are too young to be adopted immediately, they typically spend at least a month in foster homes before becoming available for adoption.

Community members can make a significant difference by adopting a pet, fostering animals in need, volunteering their time or making donations to support the care of shelter animals.

The Berkeley Campus will also participate in the ASPCA-sponsored Stronger Together adoption event from July 17 through July 26 at its location in Moncks Corner, offering special adoption promotions to help more pets find homes.

The shelter recently celebrated one such success after asking the community for help with an overcrowding of adoptable kittens. By waiving adoption fees for the weekend, the Berkeley Campus found homes for 55 kittens in just two days.

"We consider all of our adoptions success stories," Hyman said.

In addition to finding homes for animals, the Berkeley Campus is looking toward the future. Construction is currently underway on a new adoption center funded by Berkeley County that will be attached to the existing shelter.