Berkeley Back to School Festival Sat., Aug. 1

There are only a few weeks left until the first day of school, and Berkeley County School District is gearing up for the big event that helps everyone start the school year on the right foot: the OneBerkeley Back to School Festival.

This year’s event will be held Saturday, Aug. 1 at the Moncks Corner Regional Recreation Complex from 9 a.m. to noon.

A big feature of the festival is the bookbag giveaway; the district has 3,000 bookbags to hand out on a first come/first serve basis. These bookbags will be stuffed with some basic school supplies.

There will be 22 tents with community members and district office departments hosting games to win prizes. In addition, families can enjoy jump castles and face painters on site, and they can also check out the district’s iTow truck. The Berkeley High Blue Brigade will perform during the festivities.

BCSD’s Child Nutrition Services will be giving out pizza, chicken biscuits, fruit and water. The Kona Ice and Travelin’ Tom’s Coffee trucks will also be at the event.

BCSD welcomes back students on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

The 2026-2027 Berkeley County School District Instructional Calendar can be found here.