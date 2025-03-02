Home / News / Berkeley Chamber 2025 Leadership Program seeks applicants

Berkeley Chamber 2025 Leadership Program seeks applicants

Mon, 02/03/2025
PROVIDED BY THE BERKELEY CHAMBER OF COMMERCE

The Berkeley Chamber Leadership Program develops emerging leaders and is looking for applicants for its 2025 class.

The program provides insights into local government, businesses, and critical regional issues.

Participants will refine their leadership and communication skills, expand their professional networks, and gain exposure to influential decision-makers.

Leadership Berkeley fosters long-term professional relationships and enhances company visibility within the community. Participants benefit from unique opportunities to:

• Build business connections.

• Enhance leadership skills.

• Gain insight into regional challenges and opportunities.

Since its establishment in 1989, Leadership Berkeley has graduated over 500 professionals committed to advancing Berkeley County. Each year, up to 25 participants from diverse industries are selected. Tuition is $1,500 for Berkeley Chamber business members and $1,750 for non-members.

Leadership Berkeley is a 10-month program that, for over 25 years, has helped participants better understand the local community while building relationships with current and future leaders. The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce is the voice of business in the greater Berkeley County area.

For more information or to apply, visit the chamber's website or call 843-761-8238.

 

