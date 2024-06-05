Berkeley Chamber hosts legislative delegation lunch

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce will host a legislative delegation luncheon on Friday, May 10, at noon at the Lowcountry Conference Center, 406 Sigma Drive, Summerville.

This event serves as a crucial platform for business leaders to engage directly with policymakers on issues affecting the business community. By providing a forum for open communication and exchange of ideas, the luncheon empowers attendees to advocate for policies that support business growth, job creation, and economic development.

All members of the legislative delegation have been extended invitations to attend this significant event. Attendees can expect insightful remarks from Senator Brian Adams, the chair of the Berkeley County Delegation; Senator Ronnie Sabb, Senator Vernon Stephens, and Senior Representative from Berkeley County, Rep. Joe Jefferson, who will provide valuable perspectives on legislative priorities and initiatives affecting the region.

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to network with fellow business leaders and elected officials.

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce encourages members of the business community to take part in this important luncheon. This is an opportunity for businesses to engage directly with policymakers, voice their concerns, and advocate for issues critical to their success.

To register for this event or to learn more about the luncheon, visit us online or call 843-761-8238 or 843-577-9549.

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce advocates for initiatives that enable businesses to grow, thrive and remain relevant and forward-thinking in an ever-changing world. The chamber exists to create a positive impact on the community. The Berkeley Chamber strives to be the unifying force that brings together and leads those who work to improve the quality of life in the Berkeley County region through business growth.