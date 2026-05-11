Berkeley Chamber provides free AI training for small businesses

The Berkeley Chamber of Commerce announced a new partnership with Google to provide no-cost access to the Google AI Professional Certificate for small businesses across

Berkeley County.

This initiative offers business owners and their employees the opportunity to develop practical artificial intelligence skills – no prior experience required – along with three months of

complimentary access to Google AI Pro.

“This is an incredible opportunity for our business community,” said Elaine Morgan, CEO of the Berkeley Chamber in a statement. “AI is quickly becoming an essential tool across industries, and access to this level of training at no cost is a meaningful advantage for businesses of all sizes.”

The Google AI Professional Certificate is designed to guide learners from foundational awareness to applied AI fluency. According to research conducted by Ipsos, 60% of AI-fluent professionals report positive career outcomes, including promotions, increased wages, or new job opportunities.

Program highlights include:

• Expert instruction: Courses developed and led by Google AI specialists

• Employer-validated curriculum: Built using labor market data from Burning Glass Institute and validated by the Skills First Workforce Initiative

• Hands-on learning: More than 20 real-world applications, including creating data-informed market research plans, developing custom marketing assets, building actionable project plans, transforming data into insights and visualizations, producing research reports and infographics, developing custom applications to streamline workflows.

• Flexible format: Fully online, self-paced, and designed to be completed in under 10 hours

• Extended access: Three months of no-cost access to Google AI Pro tools

• Small business support: Eligible U.S. small businesses and their employees may apply for access to the certificate and Google Workspace with Gemini

Businesses interested in participating may apply at grow.google/smallbusiness.

Provided by Berkeley Chamber of Commerce.