Berkeley Co. awarded $50,665 to support crime victims

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office was awarded $50,665 through the Supplemental Allocation for Victim Services (SAVS) program, as a part of more than $29 million in federal and state grants awarded to organizations and agencies that provide services to crime victims across South Carolina.

“Behind every case we investigate is a victim, a family or a loved one whose life has been impacted by crime,” Sheriff S. Duane Lewis said in a statement. “Our responsibility does not end when an arrest is made. We have a responsibility to make sure victims are supported, informed and connected with the resources they need as they begin to move forward. We are grateful to Attorney General Wilson and his office for this funding and for their continued commitment to crime victims throughout South Carolina.”

The grants were formally approved earlier this year by the South Carolina Public Safety Coordinating Council, with funded projects set to begin Oct. 1. The funding is distributed through the Department of Crime Victim Assistance Grants within the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

As part of the funding, 39 grants totaling $9,238,559 were awarded to 30 agencies throughout the Lowcountry. According to the Attorney General’s Office, grants are being awarded to private nonprofit organizations, sheriff’s offices, police departments, solicitor’s offices and state agencies throughout South Carolina.

“These state and local agencies and non-profit groups do so much to help people who are going through traumatic circumstances. With these funds, we are able to support agencies throughout the state as they assist victims of violent crime in their recovery,” Attorney General Wilson said.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office remains committed to supporting victims of crime and ensuring they have access to assistance, information and resources throughout the criminal justice process.

Provided by BCSO.