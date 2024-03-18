Berkeley Co. call for public comment on 2024 Annual Action Plan

Berkeley County is seeking public feedback on its 2024 Annual Action Plan, which addresses local housing and community development needs.

The public may comment on the plan draft starting through April 15.

The Annual Action Plan provides a summary of the actions, activities, and funding resources the county needs to annually address the needs and goals identified by the Consolidated Plan. Needs can cover public facilities, economic development, housing, public services, and other eligible activities in unincorporated areas and within participating municipalities within the county. The plan is for the performance year 2024, which begins July 1 and ends June 30, 2025.

The plan outlines proposed projects and activities by the county’s Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) and HOME Investment Partnerships (HOME) program to address the identified priority needs and goals in the Consolidated Plan. Based on the prior year’s grant allocations, the county expects to receive an estimated $1,284,550 in CDBG funding and $552,117 in HOME funding from HUD for 2024.

The proposed budget will be presented to the County Council in April.

Residents can review the plan online at the county website. Hard copies also are available, including blank pages for comments, at the welcome desk in the front lobby of the County Administration Building, located at 1003 N. Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Comments on the Annual Action Plan may be submitted to the county’s CDBG Grants Specialist LeChele Brown at lechele.brown@berkeleycountysc.gov or delivered to the Grants Administration Office.

For more information, call 843-719-4766.