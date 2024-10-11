Home / News / Berkeley Co. hosts next emergency services day

Berkeley Co. hosts next emergency services day

Sun, 11/10/2024 - 5:16pm admin
By: 
Provided by Berkeley County

Cypress Gardens will host Berkeley County Emergency Services Day on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the park, located at 3030 Cypress Gardens Road in Moncks Corner.

Families will be able to meet and interact with Berkeley County first responders and emergency services, including Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office deputies, Berkeley County EMS employees, staff from local fire departments, and more.

Along with first responders, Berkeley County School District will be on hand with district information and Berkeley Animal Center will have animals available for adoption.

There will also be food trucks and live demonstrations for hands-only CPR, how to stop a bleed, and how to be more prepared for disaster events.

Berkeley County Emergency Services Day coincides with the park’s Free Saturday event for Berkeley County residents, who receive free admission with proof of residency. The park is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., with last admission at 4 p.m.

