Berkeley Co. in-house job fair set

An in-house job fair for a number of open Berkeley County Government positions is planned for Thursday, March 21, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the County Administration Building, 1003 Highway 52 in Moncks Corner.

Members of the public needing a job or seeking a career change are invited to attend. Directors from various departments across Berkeley County Government will be on hand to review resumes, discuss open positions in their individual departments, and conduct onsite interviews, if necessary.

Open positions are available with Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office, Public Library System, Roads and Bridges, Facilities and Grounds, Information Technology, Berkeley Animal Center, and many other departments.

Berkeley County offers competitive pay, state retirement, paid holidays, and much more. For a complete listing of open positions, go to the county’s website.

For more information, contact Berkeley County Human Resources at 843-719-4163.