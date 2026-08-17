Berkeley Co. schools scores climb

Berkeley County School District demonstrated significant academic growth, as reflected in 2025-2026 test scores released by the State Department of Education.

In particular, the rate of improvement in math suggests that effective interventions are taking hold and setting students up for success.

Over the past five years, BCSD said it has maintained a strong focus on high-quality instruction and said that commitment will continue into the 2026–2027 school year. According to Jen Croley, chief academic officer for BCSD, the district's instructional work is centered on three key priorities: implementing high-quality instructional materials across all content areas, strengthening instructional planning through the effective use of those materials, and using data-driven decision-making to support both teachers and students. Together, these priorities are designed to ensure consistent, high-quality learning experiences on a daily basis for all students that lead to improved student outcomes across the district.

"We are consistently refining our strategies to achieve our goal of ensuring that 75% of our students are performing on grade level by 2030," Croley said in a statement. "By continuously evaluating our practices, using data to inform our decisions, and strengthening instruction across our schools, we are building the systems and supports necessary to help every student succeed."

SC READY data from the 2025-2026 school year shows math was the district’s strongest growth area, reaffirming that middle school math interventions are working as all grades six through eighth showed double-digit or near-double-digit growth. Students in third, sixth, seventh and eighth grade math all experienced exceptional growth, with the eighth graders securing the largest single-grade gain by moving up 14 percentage points (and outpaced the state’s growth of 11 percentage points).

SC READY data shows BCSD is also growing momentum in science, as sixth grade science jumped up nearly six whole percentage points and now matches the state average for 2025. BCSD’s science growth as a whole outpaced the state’s improvement rate.

Elementary English/language arts scores remain strong, with third through fifth grades consistently performing near or above 61 percent proficiency, providing a solid foundation in the younger grade levels.

End of course exam data that students continue to perform well in English and have shown improvement in Biology, now exceeding state averages in science. The district has maintained momentum in literacy. English 2 remains BCSD’s strongest area, with 70 percent proficiency matching state performance.

While Algebra 1 performance declined across the state, BCSD is taking proactive steps to strengthen mathematics achievement. Under the leadership of Superintendent Dr. Anthony Dixon and with the continued support of the Board of Education, BCSD has made sustained investments in targeted instructional resources, educator support, and student interventions designed to improve outcomes in Algebra 1 and build long-term success in mathematics.

“BCSD is on an upward trajectory," BCSD Superintendent Dr. Anthony S. Dixon said in the statement. "Our math and science gains significantly outpace state improvement, which shows us that the strategies put into place by our teachers and administrators are working. This year we will focus on sustaining success, replicating effective practices across all subjects, and providing targeted support where performance lags.”