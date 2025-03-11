Berkeley Co. Sheriff's Office back ‘On Patrol: Live’

After a bit of a hiatus, the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office returns to the popular REELZ television show, “On Patrol: Live.”

The team kicked off their return with the Halloween episode Oct. 31.

The program offers the public a real-time look at deputies in action as they serve and protect the community. The show provides an inside view of daily law enforcement activities, community engagement, and public safety efforts.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office originally joined the show in the summer of 2022.

“‘On Patrol: Live’ is a valuable way for residents to see firsthand the dedication and professionalism of our deputies,” Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis said in a statement. “We look forward to engaging with the community and showcasing the work our team does every day to keep Berkeley County safe.”

The show airs on Friday and Saturday nights on the REELZ network, available on a variety of streaming and live tv services. For more information about “On Patrol: Live” or to view upcoming episodes, visit the show’s website.

And to learn more about Berkeley County’s involvement with the show, read the story previously reported by The Daniel Island News.