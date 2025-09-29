Berkeley Co. Sherrif's Office warns of scam

Another day, another scam: The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about an oldie but a goody using its name.

A jury duty scam has recently resurfaced, with scammers spoofing the official BCSO phone number and impersonating members of the command staff and supervisors. In a service announcement on Facebook, the BCSO reported that victims are being falsely told that they missed jury duty and must pay a fine immediately to avoid arrest.

These calls are a scam, stated the department, adding the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office will never call you to demand money. No amount of money can “pay off” a warrant, the office stated.

If you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately, the BCSO advised, and do not give out personal or financial information.

If you are concerned about a possible warrant, please contact the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office directly at 843-719-4465 or visit them in person.

The department is calling on citizens to help spread the word and protect the community by sharing this alert with family, friends, and neighbors, especially those who may be more vulnerable to scams.