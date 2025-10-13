Berkeley County’s 2025 delinquent tax sale Oct. 27

Berkeley County will hold its annual delinquent tax sale on Monday, Oct. 27, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., inside the Azalea Ballroom at the Lowcountry Conference Center in Nexton, 406 Sigma Drive in Summerville. Online bidding will also be available during this time.

If additional days are needed, the tax sale will continue Tuesday, Oct. 28, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. The mobile home sale will start after the land sale ends. All tax sale money will be collected at the sale.

Registration for in-person and online bidding began Oct. 9. You must register online no later than 5 p.m., Oct. 17 to participate in the sale. Registration will not be permitted on the day of the sale.

Real and personal property must be advertised prior to the tax sale. The listing will be advertised in the Charleston Post and Courier and was made available on the County website starting Oct. 9. The listing will be in the name of the current owner and the defaulting taxpayer, defined by the South Carolina statutes as the owner of record on Dec. 31 of the year preceding the taxable year.

The mobile homes listing will be advertised and is available online for two consecutive weeks starting Oct. 16.

All real property and mobile homes with delinquent taxes are subject to sale. To avoid sale, all delinquent taxes, assessments, penalties, and costs must be received and processed by the County by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 24.

Individuals may make payments in one of the following ways:

-- In-person – Berkeley County Delinquent Tax Office, located at 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner

-- Online – taxes.berkeleycountysc.gov

-- By mail (postmarked by Oct. 24) – send to Berkeley County Tax Collector, P.O. Box 6122, Moncks Corner, SC 29461; Fed-ex/overnight – send to Berkeley County Tax Collector, 1003 Highway 52, Moncks Corner, SC 29461

No tax payments will be accepted the day of the sale.

For more information, contact the Berkeley County Delinquent Tax office at 843-719-4030 (option 5) or email webdlq@berkeleycountysc.gov.