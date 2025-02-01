Berkeley County’s $83M rainy day fund

Berkeley County’s general fund balance has quietly ballooned from some $25 million to $83 million in just five years, but it’s not just sitting idle.

County officials said it’s saving taxpayers millions in interest, funding major projects, and helping keep the county’s property tax rates among the lowest in South Carolina.

So, where did the money come from, and how is it being used?

Likened to a rainy day fund, Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb credits the growth to increased revenues and controlled spending.

“The $25 to $83 million increase was due to growth in Berkeley County, which translated into revenues exceeding budgeted forecasts, and personnel savings, where budgeted expenditures were not fully expended,” Cribb said.

Rather than letting the fund grow unchecked, Cribb said the county uses these reserves to benefit taxpayers. He said one of its most impactful moves was paying off three general obligation bonds early, that saved $1.46 million in interest over the next decade.

“This is basically the funds that we have on hand that aren’t obligated to anything – like a savings account,” Cribb explained. “Retiring debt early helps the county save on interest and reduces the need for future borrowing.”

The county has also tapped into its fund balance to tackle large-scale projects, including building a new courthouse, expanding the county detention center, and constructing a Goose Creek Magistrate facility. Other projects include a sheriff’s office auxiliary building and property acquisition for the county public defender’s office.

“Many of these capital projects are able to be funded using cash on hand, rather than the county incurring additional long-term debt,” Cribb said.

The fund’s growth has also translated into direct savings for residents through millage rollbacks.

“The strong revenue growth in Berkeley County, combined with a healthy general fund balance, has translated into one of the lowest county millage rates in South Carolina,” he said. “The millage rate was rolled back in fiscal year 2019 from 45 mills to 43 and another two mills in fiscal year 2025 from 43 mills to 41.”

As a Lowcountry county prone to hurricanes and flooding, Berkeley County also relies on its reserves to prepare for potential disasters. “Reserves are always necessary and encouraged for mitigating the threat of natural disasters,” Cribb said.

The county aims to maintain a minimum reserve of 17% of the general fund budget which is roughly $23.5 million for fiscal year 2025. Berkeley County Public Information Officer Jenna Walls noted that the current balance is expected to $105 million as of June 30, 2024, pending the final audit.

Cribb said the county will continue to leverage its fund balance to strategically ensure the county remains prepared for the future.

“The strategic use of our fund balance not only allows us to save millions by paying off long-term debt early, but also ensures we can invest in new, expanded, or renovated county facilities that benefit every Berkeley County resident.”