Berkeley County’s Greenbelt Commission begins work to preserve natural resources

The Berkeley County Conservation and Greenbelt Advisory Commission has officially begun its operations, holding initial meetings to discuss conservation efforts across the county.

The commission traces its roots back to a countywide referendum approving the extension of a one-cent sales and use tax, with up to $58.7 million allocated for greenbelt preservation projects, according to the commission’s website.

Commision objectives include identifying ways to protect the county’s natural resources and developing a master plan for greenbelt funding.

“The top priority of the commission is to work with the Trust for Public Land to develop, approve, and submit the Greenbelt Preservation Master Plan to the county council for approval,” said county public information officer Jenna Harrison.

She said the first draft of the master plan will be discussed in the commission’s next meeting on June 18.

As part of the master plan, the commission will propose a process for identifying and selecting future projects eligible for greenbelt funding.

One of the flagship projects discussed was the North Island Tract on Daniel Island.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb provided an overview of the project, highlighting financial contributions, which include $1 million from the South Carolina Conservation Bank and $250,000 from the Daniel Island Community Fund. The commission is working to finalize the deal for this tract, discussing conservation spaces adjacent to the land.

“The space has amazing potential for passive recreation, including trails, boardwalks, picnic tables, and other low impact activities that will promote public access while retaining the character of the land,” Harrison said.

In addition to the North Island Tract, the commission is also working to preserve 4.77 acres in Moncks Corner on Epson Plantation Drive and Rembert C. Dennis Boulevard.

“These areas are two connected parcels with a grove of centuries-old grand live oaks,” Harrison said. “This project represents a unique opportunity to acquire beautifully preserved green space in the middle of commercial development that would be ideal for a public park.”

Other long-term goals of the commission include educating the public about conservation and, in return, listening to and acting on community feedback.

“We’ve had numerous outreach meetings and sought community input to understand what areas are of interest,” said Tory Sullivan, treasurer of the Daniel Island Neighborhood Association and a member of the commission.

Sullivan said each member was tasked with reaching out to constituents to identify areas in Berkeley County that may need preservation and protection. He received lists of potential sites from the Daniel Island Historical Society, the Berkeley County Historical Society, and the Huguenot Society of South Carolina.

“Each of them had a list of key sites they are trying to protect,” Sullivan said. “I also worked my way down Clements Ferry and the Huger area. The kind of things folks have been looking for are historic churches, burial grounds, things that may have not been protected but are deserving of some sort of protection.”

Once all the potential sites are compiled, the commission will review the list to determine what they can work to save, Sullivan said.

“In Berkeley County, you’ve got areas that are fully developed, where there’s really nothing left to save,” he said. “Finding spaces for folks to recreate, even if it’s a pocket park in an area that’s really built out, is important. Just because it’s already built out doesn’t mean you ought not to have access to recreation.”

The commission will also continue to identify and prioritize projects through a collaborative process involving county staff, consultants, and community stakeholders.

Sullivan said this approach will balance development with the preservation of historical, ecological, and recreational spaces throughout the county.

“Berkeley County, I believe, is the 10th fastest growing county in America. So if not now, if not immediately, then a lot of these spaces would disappear, and it would be too late for us to do anything. There’s definitely an intention to act on the intense development here and do something, acquire these spaces, and protect them as quickly as possible.”

The commission is scheduled to meet on the third Tuesday of each month, with meetings open to the public at the Berkeley County Administration Building.

Residents are encouraged to provide feedback and greenbelt suggestions through the commission’s website at berkeleygreenbelt.com.