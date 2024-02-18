Berkeley County’s Project SEARCH class named ‘Volunteer of the Year’

Berkeley County’s Project SEARCH class was presented the 2023 “Volunteer of the Year” by the Salvation Army of Charleston on Feb. 9.

The award recognizes a group or business that has gone above and beyond to support the community and help others in need.

“Our Project SEARCH students are incredibly hardworking and generous individuals. We are beyond grateful for their help alongside our County employees throughout the year and even more proud to see them additionally stepping up and volunteering to serve our community in such a tremendous way,” said Johnny Cribb, Berkeley County supervisor, in a statement.

Each year, the local team for Salvation Army of Charleston selects a volunteer group that has donated their time, energy and efforts to help continue the organization’s mission to “Do the Most Good” in the Tri-County area. The selection criteria includes showing support and commitment to the organization’s projects and carrying out tasks with enthusiasm, joy, and open hearts.

Each team member nominates a team, group or business believed to most represent the spirit of volunteerism. The Project SEARCH class was unanimously selected because of students’ passion and humility in tackling large or small tasks, and most importantly – staying committed to completing anything needed to help the organization finish projects in a productive and timely manner.

Students on the team are Jaxx Noel, Madison Wilder, Nilay Washington, and Adam McQueary. “These four students really knocked it out of the park. They participated in a large undertaking over the holidays and helped us get Christmas to local kids—and it was amazing. We look forward to having their help in future endeavors with the Salvation Army of Charleston,” explained Leslie Wilfong, director of development with the Salvation Army of Charleston, in a statement.

“We extend our heartfelt congratulations to the Project SEARCH class for their remarkable achievement in being named 'Volunteer of the Year' by the Salvation Army of Charleston. Their unwavering dedication to the Angel Tree program truly embodies the essence of service and compassion. This recognition is a testament to their hard work, commitment, and the positive impact they've made in our community. We applaud their outstanding efforts and encourage them to continue shining brightly, inspiring others along the way. Well done!” said Dr. Anthony Dixon, Berkeley County School District superintendent, in a statement.

Project SEARCH prepares young people with significant disabilities for success in employment opportunities. Throughout the school year, these students work in departments at Berkeley County Government and develop skills and training to prepare them for future jobs. The program, which started in Berkeley County Government in 2017, has been made possible in Berkeley County thanks to support from county leadership and through a partnership with Berkeley County School District and Vocational Rehabilitation.

“Our Project SEARCH students are amazing and have a heart of gold. They are so giving and appreciative of the staff and support this program has provided. The Project Search team is so important to the success of these students knowing the gift of giving back to the community through volunteering. We are proud of these students for being a part of helping the “Angel Tree Program” with sorting and handing out gifts,” said Pat Gilliard, area supervisor for Berkeley Dorchester, Vocational Rehabilitation Department, in a statement. “The partnership between SC Vocational Rehabilitation and Berkeley County Government has been great over the years with working to prepare students for competitive employment.”