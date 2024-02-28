Berkeley County establishes Conservation and Greenbelt Advisory Commission

With the aim of preserving the county’s natural resources, Berkeley County Council voted to establish the Berkeley County Conservation and Greenbelt Advisory Commission.

The ordinance creating the commission passed on Feb. 26, though the idea for the commission traces back to Aug. 8, 2022, when the council initiated a countywide referendum on the extension of a one-cent sales and use tax. This tax allocation included funding earmarked specifically for “Greenbelt Preservation Projects.”

County Supervisor Johnny Cribb believes there is strong community support for the greenbelt project.

“In the 2022 referendum, we asked voters to support a penny tax for roads and green space,” Cribb said. “It passed with 73% of the vote. It was the largest ‘yes’ for a program that involved a greenbelt component in the state of South Carolina.”

Cribb said the tax, expected to generate an estimated $62 million in its first year, will include 10%, or approximately $6.2 million annually, towards conservation, preservation, and green space efforts in Berkeley County.

COMMISSION OBJECTIVES

The Berkeley County Conservation and Greenbelt Advisory Commission will have multiple functions, as outlined in the ordinance:

● Identify, conserve, and protect natural resources: The commission will focus on preserving the county’s natural assets, including open spaces, significant scenic views, wildlife habitats, and sensitive ecological lands.

● Public education: The commission will aim to educate the public on the benefits of conservation and the importance of green spaces in the community.

● Master plan development: Working in collaboration with county staff and consultants, the commission will formulate a master plan for the expenditure of greenbelt funding, derived from the one cent sales and use tax referendum.

● Project identification and recommendations: The commission will work with county staff and consultants to identify eligible projects for funding. They will review project applications and make recommendations to the county council for the expenditure of greenbelt funding.

● Greenbelt preservation projects: The commission will undertake various plans, activities, and projects assigned by the county council to further conservation efforts.

FORMATION OF THE COMMISSION

The commission is structured to include nine members appointed by the county council. Members must be residents of Berkeley County and serve terms concurrent with the council member who nominated them.

The county is already in the process of selecting members with historical expertise and a passion for land preservation, and interviews for a full-time Greenbelt program manager have begun.

“We’re voting on the legal framework and constituting the committee right now,” Cribb said. “Within the next month or two, we’ll be nominating people for the committee. The committee will be in place a couple of months from now.”

PLANS FOR PROTECTING RESOURCES

The commission, in collaboration with county staff, will meet no less than annually to submit a plan to Berkeley County Council for the protection of significant resources, according to the ordinance.

This plan will include recommendations for the protection of natural and cultural resources, emphasizing minimizing public expenditure, and maximizing alternative funding sources such as grants and donations.

“The major purpose of this program is to protect land and waterways and to make it publicly accessible,” Supervisor Cribb emphasized. “If we don’t have specific intent in this area, we’re going to wake up 20, 30, 40 years from now, and a lot of what we hold dear is going to be gone.”

The plan may involve various recommendations and approaches for the protection of natural or cultural properties or resources, including the:

● Purchase of resources for public ownership or other protective ownership.

● Acquisition of conservation easements to protect resources.

● Development of access to, or the restoration of, properties or resources.

● Acceptance by donation of properties or resources in the name of the county.

● Negotiation of leases or conservation easements.

● Maintenance, preservation, protection, identification or development of natural or cultural properties or resources.

NORTH ISLAND PROJECT IN THE WORKS

Even before the establishment of the commission, Berkeley County initiated a significant project – the $4 million purchase of the North Island Tract, located at the end of Seven Farms Drive and fronting the Cooper River, from the State Ports Authority.

In addition to funding from the penny sales tax, the purchase is also being funded by through a state-run program and local community donations.

“It was a surprising opportunity. It abuts a major creek and the water right here on Daniel Island. It could be a great publicly accessible park for the whole county, which would protect the land and keep it from getting further developed. Instead of a few people living there getting to enjoy those views and access to the water, literally everybody will,” Cribb said.

According to county councilman Josh Whitley, the North Island Tract will be the first Greenbelt project the commission works on. Although there are no final plans on how the county will use the North Tract land, Cribb said possible uses include trails and fishing piers.

THE FUTURE OF THE COUNTY

Cribb said the newly established commission will include the introduction of more recreational opportunities around the county.

“The thing that’s unique about Berkeley County is for the longest time, nothing was really happening. Forty percent of the landmass cannot be built on. So if residents in Berkeley County wanted to go to a public park, they went to Charleston County.”

“The public has been really excited about these quality-of-life projects we’ve been doing. We’re trying to build schools and roads as fast as we can. The public response to having more parks has been overwhelmingly positive.”

As Berkeley County aims to protecting natural resources and utilizing green space funds, Whitley shared his appreciation for the county’s unique landscape.

“Leveraging conservation dollars and working to conserve property, as well as having a parks program will be a great contribution to the quality of life in our county,” Whitley said.

“We are blessed with abundant resources, from our rivers and lakes to our forests, but we must protect them the right way. This is the vehicle to do so.”