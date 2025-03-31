Berkeley County Greenbelt Program applications remain open

Berkeley County is now accepting applications for its Greenbelt Program on a continuous basis and has lifted the previous deadline of April 30.

The Greenbelt Program initially opened its application period on Jan. 2 seeking to fund Greenbelt Preservation projects around the county. Eligible projects must support Greenbelt initiatives including, but not limited to, purchasing property for conservation and conservation easements, creating passive and active greenspace, protecting natural resources, protecting agricultural or heritage landscapes, and protecting scenic corridors.

Eligible Greenbelt Fund recipients include:

• Berkeley County or a municipality in Berkeley County;

• Any agency, commission, or instrumentality of the County or municipality within Berkeley County;

• A not-for-profit charitable corporation or trust authorized to do business in this State and organized and operated for natural resource conservation, land conservation, or historic preservation purposes, and having tax-exempt status as a public charity under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, and having the power to acquire, hold, and maintain interests in land for these purposes;

• An agency or instrumentality of the United States Government; and

• Any other entities may be approved at the discretion of county council on a case-by-case basis.

Landowners in Berkeley County who wish to have property considered by donation or purchase with Greenbelt funds can apply by filling out a Notice of Intent.

Interested applicants may apply on the Berkeley County Greenbelt Program website. As they are received, applications will be reviewed in a timely manner.

The Berkeley County Greenbelt Program is funded by the 2022 One Cent Sales Tax Referendum. Ten percent of the revenue from the sales tax, or an estimated $58.7 million over seven years, will be used to finance Greenbelt initiatives.

For more information about the Greenbelt Program, contact Greenbelt Program Manager Nick Yoder at nick.yoder@berkeleycountysc.gov.