Berkeley County issues warning following brush fires

Battling brush fires around the area, Berkeley County issued a reminder that the statewide burn ban is still in place.

All South Carolina counties remain under a burn ban, issued by the SC Forestry Commission on March 22.

The ban will continue in effect until further notice and prohibits all outdoor burning, including yard debris burning, prescribed burning, and campfires in all unincorporated areas of the state.

Berkeley County fire crews and other emergency response agencies have been working multiple brush fires that pop up around the county. With dry, windy conditions elevated across the region and state, a simple brush fire can spread rapidly.

For more information about active fires across the state,