As Berkeley County jobs grows, Trident Tech looks for more ways in

Berkeley County’s growth is creating jobs, Trident Technical College President Dr. Vicky Wood told the audience at the Daniel Island Community Speaker’s Series on Sept. 23.

But she cautioned, "We are not going to fill the workforce needs of this region if we only target graduating seniors."

With Berkeley County projected to grow about twice as fast as Charleston and Dorchester counties, Wood pointed to Trident's student body as a potential workforce.

Across the three counties it serves, Trident enrolled 20,600 students last year. About half of its students take their first two years of college there before transferring, Wood said. Its most recent graduates ranged in age from 14 to 69 – a 55-year span that made the college president's point about who belongs there more vividly than any course catalog could.

Wood said Trident’s offerings reach well beyond the familiar two-year degree. The college helps high school students earn college credits, apprentices learn on the job, adults retrain after an injury, and future engineers take their first courses at Trident before transferring to a four-year school.

The college is expanding its Berkeley County campus, too. Students returned in August after two years of construction. Some sections remain unfinished, and a conference facility is expected to open in January.

Trident also partnered with Berkeley County and its school district to bring 10 students who had struggled with attendance and engagement to campus. They learned STEM skills while building go-karts, then raced them. By high school graduation, each had a next step: some went to Mercedes-Benz, some joined the military, and others continued at Trident.

As for Wood, her own path began at a technical college. She was the first in her family to graduate from college, earning an associate degree before transferring to pursue a bachelor’s degree. All three of her children started at technical colleges as well.

“That experience changed my life. It changed my life, and it changed the trajectory of my family,” she said.

For students seeking work sooner, Trident offers shorter routes. Under a $73 million contract, it trains Boeing’s new employees. A separate two-semester pre-employment program prepares students for work at Boeing and guarantees them an interview. Youth apprentices can take college courses while still in high school and working in their chosen fields. Wood said more than 90% of Trident graduates live and work in the region.

Trident is also seeking approval for its first bachelor’s degree in culinary arts management. A change in state law now allows technical colleges to offer bachelor’s degrees, and Wood hopes the program can launch by year’s end.

Staying enrolled can be as difficult as getting started. Wood said Trident’s foundation has spent more than $33,000 in emergency aid for students facing setbacks such as a broken-down car.

“If a student’s transmission goes out, if their car breaks down, they stop coming to college,” she said. “That’s just one of the many ways in which we come in.”