Berkeley County joins SC Native American Tribes for Historic Alliance

Berkeley County leaders recently joined Native American tribal leaders from around the state for a historic signing of the Tribal Alliance of South Carolina Nation’s Treaty.

The milestone moment took place February 5 at the South Carolina Statehouse in Columbia. A total of nine tribes were in attendance.

A special proclamation from Governor Henry McMaster’s office also declared February 5 as South Carolina Native Nations Day. According to the proclamation, this unique treaty pledges tribal nations will “work together on issues that have long hindered the ability for Indigenous communities to thrive.” The alliance also promises political and economic unity among the tribes for the purpose of preserving their individual and collective cultures.

Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb and District 4 Councilman Tommy Newell attended the signing, alongside members of the Berkeley County-based Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians. This tribal community is currently located in the Carnes Crossroads area near Moncks Corner, Goose Creek, and Summerville.

"The recognized tribes of South Carolina have united in strength and pride through the Tribal Alliance of South Carolina Nations, forging a powerful bond that will ensure our shared history endures and our future thrives. This is more than a legal agreement; it is a living testament to our resilience, honoring our ancestors and empowering our communities for generations to come," said Lisa Collins, chief of the Wassamasaw Tribe of Varnertown Indians, in a statement.

“We were honored to represent Berkeley County at this historic event, which represented not only our state’s unique history but also the rich history of our county. We cherish and value the many different cultures and people groups who have greatly influenced our region across the centuries and continue to be an instrumental partner and powerful force for positive change in our communities,” added Berkeley County Supervisor Johnny Cribb in the release.

The alliance also includes the following tribes: the Edisto Natchez-Kusso, Beaver Creek Indians, Catawba Nation, Pee Dee Indian Tribe, Santee Indian Organization, Piedmont American Indian Association, Lower Eastern Cherokee Nation, Sumter Tribe of Cheraw Indians, and the Waccamaw Indian People.