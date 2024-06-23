Berkeley County launches new online portal for residents

Berkeley County has launched a new online portal for residents called “The OneBerkeley Portal,” which serves as a one-stop shop for all county services and information. The portal can be accessed here.

To access the portal, residents will need to create an account using a real property address.

The portal is user-friendly and will allow residents to:

• Verify internet and utility providers.

• Discover local and state representatives.

• Find a voting location.

• Pay property taxes.

• Pay Berkeley County Water & Sanitation Water and/or Sewer bill.

• Apply for real property services (4% Legal Residence Application, address change, etc.)

• Sign up for electronic document delivery to forward communication to your phone and email instead of paper notices; and much more.

Residents will also be able to sign up to receive updates on events, news, and extreme weather events via our email notification system. New features will continue to be added to the portal.