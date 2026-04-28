Berkeley County leads number of scam reports in tri-county area

Scammers are evolving and so are their methods.

From the comfort of a local grocery store to late-night phone calls, criminals are finding new ways to drain bank accounts and steal identities, often targeting older adults in South Carolina. While vigilance has increased, fraudsters are hitting harder and faster than ever before.

A recent press conference at the South Carolina Statehouse brought lawmakers, law enforcement, advocates, and AARP volunteers together to address the rise in cryptocurrency scams. AARP South Carolina hosted the event to spotlight a growing threat: scammers using cryptocurrency kiosks, often found in gas stations and convenience stores, to siphon money from unsuspecting victims.

“Criminals are using cryptocurrency kiosks in gas stations, convenience stores, and grocery stores to steal from South Carolinians, and it is time for stronger protections,” Lorraine Simmons said at the conference, AARP Executive Council member and lead fraud volunteer.

The tactics are familiar yet increasingly sophisticated. Victims are often coerced over the phone or online to feed cash into a crypto machine, which converts it into cryptocurrency and sends it to a scammer’s digital wallet. Once the money disappears into the blockchain, recovery becomes nearly impossible.

Scott Cooke of the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs explained, “We are seeing those with a wide variety of scams, anything from a jury duty scam, a romance scam, especially those investment scams. Tens of thousands have been lost through this method.”

Berkeley County Chief Deputy Jeremy Baker shared an example at the press conference. “A couple months ago, an elderly gentleman came to the office saying ‘You told me to come see you.’ They used my name and told him he had a warrant. He had just sent $6,000 at one of those crypto ATM … machines.”

Romance scams are also on the rise. AARP volunteer Jan Wuorenma recounted her own experience: after losing her husband, she connected with someone online who eventually coaxed her into sending money through bitcoin.

“People believe that their intelligence and education will prevent them from falling for this kind of scam, but really smart and savvy people who are lonely and very sad are just as vulnerable as anyone,” Wuorenma said.

Her advice is simple: “Never give money to someone you have never met in person … listen to your family’s concerns … if it feels ‘off,’ it is ‘off.’”

In 2025, South Carolina reported 667 cases of identity theft, totaling $2.7 million in losses, with Berkeley County leading the tri-county area at 44 reports. Scam reports where victims were tricked out of money reached 525, with $5.9 million stolen. Phone calls remain the primary delivery method followed by the internet.

The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office warns that scams can take more than your money; they can shake your confidence. “Although you may feel you are too intelligent to be a victim, it can happen to anyone,” officials say. Con artists often target older adults living alone, using phone calls, mail, or in-person approaches to exploit vulnerabilities.

Some common warning signs include urgent money demands, promises of “big money guaranteed,” or requests to use prepaid cards or crypto ATMs. The BCSO says the best defense is to stay alert, double-check offers, and involve trusted family or friends.